Xiaomi 17T Pro Review: Undercutting Its Own Pricier Sibling

The Xiaomi 17T Pro doesn't reinvent the wheel. It has the flat-edged build that more or less every phone has these days, a flat display on the front, buttons on the right edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom. There's no extra AI button or camera button — just the usual power and volume controls. It's familiar, and familiar isn't a bad thing.

What's interesting is where it sits in Xiaomi's own lineup. The 17T Pro borrows the general look of the 17 series, but without the signature oversized circular camera module of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, opting instead for a more restrained rectangular camera bump in the corner. It's a cleaner, less attention-grabbing look. If you found the 17 Ultra's giant module a bit much, this will feel like a relief.

The frame is aluminum, and the back is a fiberglass composite rather than glass. That sounds like a downgrade — and technically it is — but in the hand, you'd be hard-pressed to tell. It feels solid and premium, and I didn't clock that the back wasn't glass until I saw the spec sheet. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, which should hold up fine to everyday scuffs.

This is a larger phone, though. At 162.2 x 77.5 x 8.25mm and 219 grams, the 17T Pro is on the larger and heavier end of modern smartphones, thanks in large part to that enormous battery inside. It never felt unwieldy, but it's not a phone you'll forget is in your pocket, and smaller-handed users will probably want to consider that before buying. I'm used to using an iPhone 17 Pro Max, so I didn't mind the size — but that is the ballpark that it's in.

Xiaomi has included an IP68 rating, so you're covered for dust and submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. That's a step below the IP69 rating on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which can handle high-pressure jets and hot water, but IP68 is still better than most phones and absolutely fine for the vast majority of people. Sure, it's nice to have the IP69 rating, but I frankly can't imagine a scenario where the additional protection would be useful in my life.

While perhaps a smaller detail, one aspect of the design that I really like is how the phone handles haptics. They're precise and sharp, without feeling mushy or poorly tuned. This is becoming more common as companies try to match what Apple has done for years.

Xiaomi offers the 17T Pro in Deep Blue, Deep Violet, and Black. I'm reviewing the Deep Blue model, which looks quite nice. While I haven't seen the Deep Violet model in person, based on online images, it might be my favorite. Regardless, Xiaomi chose its colorways well.