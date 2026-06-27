5 PlayStation 5 Limits You Won't Find On A Gaming PC

Convenience is the main selling point of owning a games console. They don't require tweaking; they look after themselves and just work out of the box (likely after an update). But this seamless experience comes with restrictions that soon become blatantly obvious when looking into PC gaming. For those who want complete control over digital libraries across different marketplaces, along with custom graphics settings and system hardware, console gaming will feel quite restrictive.

On the flip side, players moving from traditional consoles to dedicated PC gaming rigs find themselves sitting at the frontier of game customization and near-limitless options when it comes to hardware, budget allowing, of course. It's a case of weighing up the plug-and-play nature of the PlayStation 5 against the customizable, boundless power of gaming PCs.

The problem with console gaming is largely linked to storefront lockdowns and paywalled multiplayer functionality, which has been a tale as old as time when comparing to PC gamers benefiting from cheaper games and more sales from the likes of Steam, Epic, GOG, and more. Throw in the free multiplayer access for most games, and it's easy to see why players would invest in a boutique desktop or laptop PC gaming setup from Maingear over Sony's flagship beast. We're at the point in the current console generation where prices should be going down, but thanks to chip shortages that are driving up prices for manufacturers, console and PC components are at an all-time high. So if players are going to pick a side, why not offer unlimited options, including the option to turn a gaming laptop into an Xbox if gamers want to?