A Recent YouTube TV Update Is Giving Roku Users Unexpected Problems
Nine times out of ten, an update is meant to add new features or improve an app's performance. But now and then, an update has the opposite effect. Roku owners are learning this the hard way, and it turns out this is not a bug.
If you installed the latest YouTube TV update on a Roku streaming device, you probably noticed worse overall performance, especially on the Live Guide. Users can't pause background play while checking out the guide. Plus, the guide now has a shorter list of upcoming programs — normally, users can see what's on tap a week or more in advance, but now they're lucky if they can even see which shows are playing in a few hours.
According to a product expert on the YouTube TV Help forum, the update intentionally throttled performance on "older and less powerful devices and smart TVs" to "prevent crashing" and "create a more seamless experience." You can still use YouTube TV to stream multiple programs simultaneously and prevent sports spoilers; you just can't do as much with the guide to keep the app stable.
What you can do to fix the issue
Since performance rubbernecking is intentional and baked into the update, if you are experiencing any of the issues listed on your device, you are out of luck. As the product expert stated, the update is meant to improve stability on "older and less powerful devices" at the cost of performance. The only "fix" is to use — or buy — a more modern platform.
As the thread's poster points out, the guide still works at its full capacity on their iPad and smartphone, so if your Roku smart TV has a hamstrung YouTube TV guide, switching to a cell phone or tablet might also solve the problem for you. The product expert also lists several devices that have enough juice to circumvent any need for the update. They recommend the Roku Ultra (2022 or later) or Streaming Stick 4K; a second- or third-generation Apple TV 4K (the third-gen Apple TV 4K is still worthwhile in 2026); the Amazon Fire Cube; a Chromecast device; or the ONN 4K Pro or Plus.
Admittedly, spending money on a new gadget doesn't sound like much of a solution, especially if your affected device is relatively new. However, given the way these platforms work (and because AI data centers are driving up the prices of everyday items), it's either that or bite the bullet and suffer slower performance. You can always take advantage of Amazon Prime Day tech deals or similar sales to save money.