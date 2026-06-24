A Recent YouTube TV Update Is Giving Roku Users Unexpected Problems

Nine times out of ten, an update is meant to add new features or improve an app's performance. But now and then, an update has the opposite effect. Roku owners are learning this the hard way, and it turns out this is not a bug.

If you installed the latest YouTube TV update on a Roku streaming device, you probably noticed worse overall performance, especially on the Live Guide. Users can't pause background play while checking out the guide. Plus, the guide now has a shorter list of upcoming programs — normally, users can see what's on tap a week or more in advance, but now they're lucky if they can even see which shows are playing in a few hours.

According to a product expert on the YouTube TV Help forum, the update intentionally throttled performance on "older and less powerful devices and smart TVs" to "prevent crashing" and "create a more seamless experience." You can still use YouTube TV to stream multiple programs simultaneously and prevent sports spoilers; you just can't do as much with the guide to keep the app stable.