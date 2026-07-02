13 IKEA Finds That Will Upgrade Your Home Office
IKEA is the largest furniture retailer in the world, known for its wide range of ready-to-assemble, modern furniture that serves all kinds of customer needs. You can find furniture for your home, office, outdoor space, and more — all products aligned with modern design and build quality to enhance the functionality and vibe of your space. Not only this, but it also deals in smart home electronics, such as kitchen light strips to bring automation to your home. As of 2025, it operates 504 physical stores across 63 markets worldwide, providing a one-stop home furnishings solution for all its customers.
Therefore, if you are setting up a home office and need high-quality furniture and other work accessories to improve the room's efficiency, IKEA offers great finds that will prove useful. There are storage cabinets, work lamps, office chairs, and organization tools, like cable management trays and pegboards. We compiled this list of the best-rated IKEA home office products to make your search easier, with all items having a minimum user score of 4.
Brunbage LED Work Lamp
The Brunbage LED Work Lamp helps illuminate your workspace by allowing you to choose among four color temperatures (2,700K, 3,500K, 4,000K, and 5,000K) and three adjustable intensities, so you get the precise level of warmth and brightness as required. The flexible arm directs light exactly to the target spot for optimal illumination, while a touch dimmer lets you dim the lights or turn them on or off with a simple touch of a finger.
Additionally, there is dedicated storage for essential work items, such as pens, earbuds, and scissors, so they are always at hand. You can also use the arm to hang headphones when they are not in use. Also, there's a smartphone holder to mount the phone for easy access. Available in a sleek design and an aesthetic turquoise color, the lamp will enhance the visual appeal of your workspace for only $29.99. The product is rated 4.1 by 282 reviewers, who found it pretty functional, with enough light output to get the job done.
Lagerang LED Lamp
You can mount the Lagerang LED Lamp on top of your monitor to provide light across the entire workspace. It has a magnetic attachment that makes it easy to install in any direction you want, and you can adjust the lighting intensity among the three levels. Furthermore, the built-in touch dimmer lets you operate the lamp or adjust the brightness with a touch, eliminating the need for physical buttons that would detract from the lamp's look.
The great part here is that the light is soft and glare-free, so it won't cause glare on the screen and interrupt your focus. For $24.99, you also receive a cable management tray to neatly organize wires and avoid clutter on the desk. With an average rating of 4.4 and 153 customers, the lamp has garnered praise for its immense light intensity while remaining budget-friendly for many.
Markus Office Chair
Having a comfortable work chair is a core part of any office setup, be it a home office or an actual corporate setup. The Markus Office Chair provides plenty of comfort with a mesh backrest that improves airflow, and the Vissle fabric chair cover is durable and smooth, offering a soft surface to sit on. The chair further offers lumbar support to maintain a proper posture, while the armrests reduce pressure on the back and shoulders. Moreover, you can lock the chair in three positions to achieve optimal stability and support, making it suitable for prolonged sitting.
Apart from these, you can also adjust the height to your comfort to minimize strain on the lower back, thereby aiding good posture. There are castor locks that keep the chair in place when it's not in use by locking the swivel castors. Consequently, the overall design aims to provide maximum user comfort and reduce complaints of back and neck pain after a long day of work.
You can buy this office chair at IKEA for $299.99, where it is rated 4.4 out of 5 based on 2,839 reviews — with most praising its ease of use for people of different heights and the comfort it offers. As a bonus, IKEA offers a 10-year warranty on the product.
Fjallberget Conference Chair
Conference chairs come in handy when there are multiple people working in a home office who need to come together for a meeting or a general discussion. The Fjallberget Conference Chair features a beautiful white-stained oak look, with the addition of Gunnared beige that intensifies the minimal appeal of a home office. The cover, made of polyester-based Gunnared fabric, offers a soft, wool-like feel for comfortable sitting. There are seamless curves that serve as armrests, letting you keep your arms, reducing strain on your shoulders.
In addition, there's a molded high-resilience foam for comfort, while the adjustable height lets you set the chair's height to suit your height. The swivel function further enhances its use so you can easily roll back and forth around the office without even getting up from the chair, which is kind of exciting to some. Available for $329.99, this high-end conference chair has 149 reviews, earning an average score of 4.4. Customers believe the build quality to be durable, with comfortable armrests and cushions.
Mittzon Desk
The Mittzon Desk, priced at $599.99, is an electric desk built with a motor that enables it to switch between two modes — sitting and standing — with manual buttons on the bottom right. With the surface being stain-resistant, you can easily wipe the desk with a cloth to keep it looking neat. Moreover, the desk comes with a cable management tray where you can tuck the wires from the monitor and other peripherals, keeping your desk organized.
Additionally, there is ample space in the underframe to keep your chair and legs with ease, while the two hooks on each side of the table let you hang your bag or other accessories. The desk has a collision-detection feature that detects any resistance or obstacle during height adjustment; if detected, the desk automatically pauses and reverses the movement as needed.
It comes in various colors, such as white, birch veneer, walnut veneer, and more, to complement your home office outlook. The product has received an impressive 4.7-star rating from 294 customers who liked its stylish design, smooth operation and cable management option.
Idasen Cabinet
The Idasen Cabinet has a standing design with a two-door cabinet and two drawers positioned side by side beneath it. The adjustable shelves allow you to modify the size per the storage needs of your office, plus the doors are ferrous so you can attach magnetic pockets or clips to stick your essentials, like papers, notes, or other objects, on the back of the door or on the front. There are integrated dampers on doors so they can close without making much noise.
In addition, the feet are adjustable to enable a secure placement on uneven floors. The cabinet is stain-resistant, and the doors are easy to wipe clean with a cloth. Combined, there's enough space on the shelf and in the drawers to store all your important documents, printer, baskets, and whatnot. You can grab it on IKEA for $499.99, where it has collected 4.3 stars from 228 users who loved its functionality and ease of assembly. It has two color options, dark gray and dark green, so you can get the one that matches the aesthetic of your office.
Svensas Memo Board
With a memo board around, you can say goodbye to the incidence of forgetting about important tasks and meetings. The Svensas Memo Board has a magnetic mechanism that lets you stick any ferrous object onto it, such as paper clips, scissors, or other important stuff, like sticky notes or your favorite photos. It has a powder coating that also lets you write with chalk and easily clean the markings with a damp cloth. Additionally, it is up to you whether to mount the board horizontally or vertically, using compatible screws and fittings.
Available for $17.99, this memo board has received a 4.4-star rating from 290 reviewers, with many customers finding it a great addition to their space, as the magnetic feature provides ample room to place essential accessories in a home office.
Havrehoj Holder
The Havrehoj Holder is a sturdy metal holder that lets you mount your tablet or iPad at an adjustable height and angle as desired. It has a soft EVA foam underside to protect your device from scratches, while the front cork keeps it firmly in place. And don't worry, there's enough space left near the device's charging port, so you can easily connect a charger while the tablet is mounted.
The stand also features a back hook to hang your headphones or other accessories, while you can keep the cables and other small stuff on the small tray at the bottom. Made of durable stainless steel, the rod can easily handle the weight of the common tablet design without bending. Possessing a score of 4.6 from 516 reviewers, who praised its high-quality build and how effectively it holds the tablet in place. You can purchase it at IKEA for just $14.99.
Forsasong Cable Management Tray
There are bound to be a ton of devices and gadgets in a home office setup, and it is crucial to organize them so they don't ruin the space's vibe. The Forsasong Cable Management Tray, available for $9.99 at IKEA, is a cheap purchase that will keep your office neatly organized by collecting all the cables in one place, be they power or charging cables. It clamps to the side of your desk or any horizontal surface with a thickness between 5/8 inches and 1 5/8 inches, using two touch-and-close fastenings for a secure installation.
Furthermore, you can move the tray as needed without scratching or damaging the surface. Not only is it great for cable management, but it also comes in handy for keeping small essentials and wireless office gadgets within quick reach. This IKEA gadget that can hide HDMI and other cables has received 4.4 stars from 252 reviews, with customers noting that it holds a power strip well to free up table space while also offering a simple installation process.
Galant Cabinet
The Galant Cabinet, available in two colors — white and black stained ash veneer — is for sale at IKEA for $829. This cabinet with a sliding door can be a handy storage unit for your office, with finishes on both sides, so you can place it wherever and however you want. It features adjustable feet to give it a stable placement on uneven floors, while the shelves are also adjustable, so you can modify the space in each compartment as per your needs. Furthermore, the cabinet has two pass-through holes on the back to neatly gather power cords and cables.
What is more, there is a hook where you can hang your coat, caps, headphones, and other essentials for a convenient grab-and-go setup. And don't worry, the doors won't make annoying noises when opening or closing, thanks to the addition of a damper, which makes the process smooth and quiet. With this cabinet, you can store your confidential documents and files without stress, as it features a combination lock and the option to set your own password.
Based on reviews from 125 buyers, the cabinet received a score of 4.5, with customers noting that it is spacious enough to store all their important files and other belongings and is well-built. However, you might want to contact a professional to assemble the piece, as many customers have found the process time-consuming and tricky.
Harvmatta Letter Tray
The Harvmatta Letter Tray compiles all your essential papers, files, and documents in one place within easy hand's reach. There are four racks, each featuring a cork liner to prevent papers from falling when sliding the tray out. If you include the bottom compartment, the tray gives you a total of five compartments. Moreover, the trays are made of steel with a polyester powder coating for a sleek look, and they come with self-adhesive surface protectors to prevent scratches.
For cleaning, just use a slightly damp cloth to wipe the tray clean. The compact design allows for convenient storage on your shelf, desk, or wherever you want. IKEA is currently selling the unit for $27.99, with the tray rated 4.5 by 189 customers. It is pretty simple to put together and proves to be a great help with home office organization, according to the buyers.
Skadis Pegboard
Pegboards maximize the storage space in your home office by efficiently storing everyday essentials, like scissors, paper clips, pens, and more, within arm's reach. The Skadis Pegboard can be mounted vertically or horizontally on any wall in the room, so you can place hanging hooks and clips to use the space effectively. The board, priced at $29.99 at IKEA, comes with a mounting rail, though you would need to purchase screws and fittings separately.
Made from fiber and coated with acrylic paint, the product comes in three color options — black, white, and wood — so you can grab the one that complements your office's aesthetic. It has an excellent score of 4.6 from 3,490 reviewers, with 2,675 of them giving it five stars. The board proved to be a game-changer for many owners, helping them keep the office organized and clutter-free by keeping all the small objects and accessories in a dedicated space.
Elloven Monitor Stand
You can get the Elloven Monitor Stand on IKEA for $29.99 for your home office to place a monitor, laptop, or even tablets at a comfortable height for pain-free working. The stand comes with a single drawer where you can store USB drives, external hard drives, notepads, highlighters, and other essentials within easy reach. And since the drawer is lifted to a certain height above the work surface, you can use the space under the drawer to store your keyboard when it is not in use, for neat storage.
You can choose among three unique colors — bright orange, anthracite, and white — per your liking. There are pass-through openings at the back of the stand to let you manage cables and cords with ease. While the cabinet is made of steel with a powder coating, the drawer is crafted from bamboo, fiberboard, and bamboo veneer to complement the look and add a cozy vibe. This IKEA find aims to upgrade your monitor setup and has earned a staggering rating of 4.7 from 4,381 reviewers who loved its stable placement and minimalist design that fits well in any office space.
Methodology
The method for selecting these IKEA products was that each unit had to have a minimum rating of 4 from at least 100 reviewers, with a majority of reviewers speaking positively about its quality and functionality. All of these IKEA finds will add to your home office in various ways, be it by organizing the clutter around the space or by providing a comfortable chair where you can sit and work for extended hours.
You can find the units online on the IKEA website or head to the physical stores to check and verify the product before making the final purchase.