7 Of The Most Overlooked Stores With Electronics Deals You Should Check Out

If you don't want to wait around for Best Buy's seasonal sales, like the annual Tech Fest deals, you can usually find great deals through the retailers Open Box discount. Nobody wants to pay face value for a product that has already been opened, and Best Buy understands that better than almost all other big-box stores. Rather than sending the otherwise perfectly functional electronics back to the manufacturer, it cuts the price and calls it an Open Box discount in hopes of enticing a sale.

Open box sales are a commonly misunderstood as a gentle name for broken, returned product. That's not the case, though. To Best Buy, open box items are any item that had its packaging already opened, whether that's through damaged packaging, a product being used as a display model, or, yes, returned items. All open box items at Best Buy work like new, though they're given a visual blemish rating, along with an appropriate discount.

While the degree of savings can vary, you can expect to pay around 30% less for any given item. When that applies to high-cost items like MacBooks and OLED TVs, that can translate to paying hundreds of dollars less for the same product on the shelf. Disregarding an open box product is just one of the various mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Best Buy.