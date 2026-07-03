5 Unexpected Uses For A Travel Router

If you have people coming over regularly, you've surely shared your Wi-Fi passwords with them. In an average home, this may not pose that big of a risk, but if you have critical devices connected to the network, anyone with access to it can see those devices. This includes PCs, network-attached storage (NAS), home cameras, smart plugs, wireless printers, or anything else that's connected to the router. Even if the risk is small, this is something you shouldn't overlook. It's important to isolate the network your guests use from the main home network, and your travel router can do that perfectly.

A travel router is one of the easiest ways to create a guest network. Unlike creating a guest network on the home router, which is not an option on all routers and could be slightly technical for the average user, you can simply connect your travel router to the main network and then share the password for the travel router with guests. The best part about this setup is that if you ever feel that there are too many devices connected to the travel router, you can always change its password without impacting the main home network or the connected devices.

This is also useful for people who run rental properties, or anyone who wants to add an additional layer of security and privacy to their home network.