There is an art to assembling a high-tech home theater setup. There are countless factors to consider, such as the dimensions of your room, lighting conditions, choosing the right television or projector, finding the right furniture for watching your favorite movies, and plenty more.

At the end of a home theater journey, everyone has the same experience. They put on a movie or video game and, within minutes, notice all the mistakes they made, then go to Reddit to see if anyone else has had a similar experience. Invariably, they're not the only ones who accidentally set their TV too high or failed to provide proper ventilation for their overpriced home theater cabinet.

While it's easy to fix some mistakes, others are trickier, and if you screw up some things, you might have to start from scratch in order to fix it. They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, which is to say the best way to mend a mistake is to not make it in the first place. Here are 10 home theater mistakes you might be making, according to enthusiasts.