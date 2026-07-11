8 Cool Consumer Reports Approved Gadgets Under $50
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Consumer Reports is a great site where people can find fair, accurate assessments of gadgets on the market. From flagship phones to electric cars, there's no shortage of tech products on Consumer Reports that have been extensively reviewed and fairly scored. Don't assume that this site only provides coverage on products priced at a certain level, either — even a bunch of gadgets under $50 have been inspected properly by the people over at Consumer Reports.
From power banks to affordable music devices, some of these products have provided the best bang for their buck, enjoying the much-deserved accolade of earning the coveted "CR Recommended" badge from this publication. If you love buying quality tech products that aren't unreasonably priced and provide a solution to a problem you may be facing right now — or will face later, for that matter — then take a gander at these products.
Anker Nano Portable Charger 22.5W 5,000mAh
As useful as portable chargers may be, carrying a bulky power bank and a separate USB-C cable isn't practical for most people. This is what makes Anker's Nano Portable Charger such a game-changer. A 5,000 mAh battery capacity that supports very fast charging courtesy of its 22.5-watt power output is certainly intriguing, but what makes this power bank so useful is its portable design. It only weighs 3.5 ounces and boasts impressively compact dimensions — a length of 3 inches, a width of just under 1.5 inches, and a thickness of just a meager inch. No wonder Consumer Reports calls this a power bank a 'Smart Buy.'
If that wasn't convenient enough as is, this charger also comes with an built-in USB-C connector that pops up as and when required. There's no need to carry around a pesky cable anymore. In fact, the portable charger is so immaculately designed that you can easily connect it to your phone and use it normally. While the USB-C slot at the side is used to charge the device, you can connect a separate device to it with an additional cable if you wish. Just keep in mind that the charging power output drops to 18 watts in this instance.
The pop-up design of the USB-C connector is sturdy, but this charger has a bad habit of popping out of the charging slot from time to time. iPhone users will also not be too elated to learn that Anker's charger only powers their phone via a separate USB-C cable. Still, for a conveniently sized power bank that costs $26.99, this is a minor issue most people are willing to deal with.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Don't assume that buying a 4K streaming device will cost you an arm and a leg. Roku's 4K Streaming Stick is super affordable at just $44, making it a steal for anyone looking to upgrade to one of the best streaming sticks in 2026. The device is small and compact enough to slot into the back of most televisions with ease, letting you access a wealth of content in no time.
Aside from the 4K tagline, this streaming stick also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making for a visual treat as long as you own a TV that supports these formats. However, don't expect anything too mind-blowing on the audio front — the lack of Dolby Atmos is palpable and may not be appealing for people who've hooked up their television to a state-of-the-art audio device. Thankfully, it supports DTS Digital Surround, so it's not completely lacking in this department.
The new quad-core CPU augments this streaming stick's performance, making it snappy and totally lag-free. Roku's patented purple-tinted UI is also brilliantly designed, reveling in its simplicity and making navigation as easy as can be. However, there's one area where Roku's streaming device lags behind its competitors — while voice search is functional, its features are still very lacking as compared to the Fire Stick or Chromecast. Thankfully, the rest of the package is brilliant enough to justify this purchase, and then some.
Tribit StormBox Mini+
For how small the Tribit StormBox Mini+ is — not to mention the fact that it only costs $32.99 — it's amazing just how powerful this cheap, high-quality wireless speaker is. The 360-degree stereo audio boasts 12 watts of power, delivering volume and punch in equal measure. The only complaint is a lack of quality bass. For what it's worth, this speaker is so tiny that expecting a woofer to be included in the mix would be asking for a lot. Also, keep in mind that the audio tends to distort at max volume, so try not to ruin the speakers from the get-go and keep your music at a decent volume.
On top of this, the speaker is loaded with state-of-the-art modern features that make it compatible with a whole host of devices. Bluetooth 5.4 technology ensures that wireless connections are of the highest quality possible and don't drop out randomly. If you're an audiophile who loves messing around with equalizer settings, then Tribit's proprietary app will let you change the same for this speaker. Finally, the battery life of this speaker is worth noting, boasting up to 12 hours of uninterrupted music playback before you have to plug it in.
If you own two of these Tribit StormBox Mini+, then you can even enable True Wireless Stereo, turning these units into separate left and right speakers! It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you don't have to worry about using it as a poolside speaker. That said, don't take this speaker to the beach, since it's not dustproof. It's not a great way to talk to others on the phone, either, since it lacks a good-quality microphone.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20
Yet another affordable Anker product makes its way here, this time in the form of the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 — one of the best budget noise-canceling over-ear headphones in 2026, and it only costs $47.99. The foldable design makes them a great travel companion. They can fit comfortably in your bag when in this compact state. The plastic build may seem cheap, but it makes these headphones lightweight and easy to carry around or wear. Speaking of the latter, the leatherette earcups and headband also enhance comfort, letting you use these headphones for hours on end without issue.
The physical controls are also easy to use. The left earcup's buttons let you turn these headphones on or off, toggle Bluetooth pairing, or activate ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The right side houses the media playback controls and lets you toggle BassUp, which enhances the bass of your favorite music. Don't get too excited — it's a neat feature, but an overpowering one that may not be worth toggling in the first place. Even the headphones' ANC is middling at best... although comparing this feature to heavy-hitters like the $458 Sony WH-1000XM6 or the $369 Bose QuietComfort Ultra isn't fair.
For its extremely affordable price, the wireless sound quality of these headphones is astounding. Notable highlights include its expansive soundstage and detailed vocals. Bluetooth 5.0 support means that the range of these headphones is also stellar. That being said, audiophiles who prefer wired audio will find this connection a waste of effort, since music doesn't sound as deep and rich as it should with a 3.5mm cable. Still, these cost-cutting measures aren't too extensive and make the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 an excellent value-for-money offering.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is easily one of the most reliable — and popular — streaming devices on the market, making it clear why it deserves the illustrious "CR Recommended" badge in spades. For just $44.99, you can unlock a whole new level of entertainment on your device with all the bells and whistles you'd expect. WiFi 6 support? Check. Both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos? Check. Support for all HDR formats, including HDR10+? You guessed it — check.
The remote control that comes with this device is also feature-rich. Aside from all the buttons you need to navigate your Fire Stick seamlessly, it also supports both Bluetooth and infrared connections, making it compatible with pretty much every TV on the market.
One thing to note is that this streaming device is a bit bulky, so make sure you have enough space behind your TV to plug the 4K Fire TV Stick into its HDMI port and to connect a separate adapter to power the device. Don't use your TV's USB port to supply this power as a workaround — it's notorious for being an inefficient way to power the device, leading to slowdowns, shutdowns, and even permanent damage to the Fire Stick in rare cases. That being said, it's hard to point out any other negative aside from this for one of the best major streaming devices on the market.
INIU Portable Charger 22.5W 10,000mAh
Yet another portable charger that caught the eye of the people over at Consumer Reports, the INIU Portable Charger is one of the best wireless power banks for iPhone or Android. The compact nature of this device, coupled with its lightweight design, makes it a no-brainer for anyone in the market for a reliable power bank that isn't a pain to carry around. While you have to carry separate cables, that's a small price to pay... especially given the amount you're saving already by spending a paltry $20.69 on this portable charger. With a large 10,000 mAh capacity, this power bank can fully charge your phone twice and still have a bit of juice left.
In fact, aside from the lack of an integrated cable or connector, there's barely any fault to highlight in this portable charger. It supports USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 on its solitary USB-C port and Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC) 4+ on its remaining two USB-A ports, making it a fast charger compatible with a wide range of devices. In addition to being cost-effective, INIU also provides a three-year warranty and lifetime technical support. You won't be buying a new power bank for a long, long time — if at all — once you get your hands on the INIU Portable Charger.
JBL Tune 660NC
For $49.99, the JBL Tune 660NC is a quality pair of over-the-ear headphones that will satisfy any audio lover who doesn't mind using a low-end device for all their audio needs. It does an excellent job of capturing mid-range sounds while making vocals sound full and lively. That being said, not all is smooth in the audio department — while the patented JBL Pure Bass tuning is pretty good, it can be a bit too overwhelming for some tracks. Finally, for a pair of affordable headphones, the ANC is excellent and one of the biggest perks of the JBL Tune 660NC.
Compared to its predecessor — the JBL Tune 600BTNC — the 660NC brings a wealth of improvements. For starters, it has moved on from Bluetooth 4.1 to Bluetooth 5, which translates to better signal strength and range. The introduction of a USB Type-C charging port was also much needed, compared to the previous model's micro-USB connection. However, the biggest upgrade is undoubtedly battery life. As opposed to the 12 hours of music playback in the 600BTNC, the JBL Tune 660NC boasts a whopping 44-hour battery life! It just needs to stay plugged in for two hours for a full charge, letting you listen to your favorite tracks for hours on end thereafter.
All this makes the JBL Tune 660NC one of the best and most affordable headphones on the market. While the build quality is lacking, the comfort factor isn't as high as it could've been, and the volume controls are hard to use when wearing the device, the rest of the package is undoubtedly solid.
Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker
Love your pooch, but scared he might run off and get lost from time to time? The Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker is here to save the day! For just $47, you can track your pet's location at all times and ensure that they don't get in trouble. Set up virtual fences in the Tractive app, and you'll get an alert the moment your dog crosses them. The best part is that it attaches to your pet's collar as is instead of replacing it outright, making it perfect for people who made the painstaking effort of crafting a personalized collar for their pooch. It's also waterproof, so don't worry about this tracker conking off if your dog loves to go for a swim in the pool from time to time.
Don't assume that this tracker is only useful for tracking. Activity and health monitoring are also great features. The app lets you track vitals, check activity data, and monitor your pet's sleep, as well. If a discrepancy arises, you'll be able to take preventive measures rather than opting for an expensive cure if things get too serious.
One thing to keep in mind is that Tractive's products work on a subscription model. The tracker isn't that expensive, but paying an additional fee for a Basic or Premium plan may not be up everyone's alley. Battery life is also something to keep in mind — some people say it lasts more than a week, while others say its charge depletes in just one or two days. Despite these caveats, the Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker is a must-have for anyone paranoid about losing their dog when they accidentally leave the door open.