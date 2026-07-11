8 Cool Consumer Reports Approved Gadgets Under $50

As useful as portable chargers may be, carrying a bulky power bank and a separate USB-C cable isn't practical for most people. This is what makes Anker's Nano Portable Charger such a game-changer. A 5,000 mAh battery capacity that supports very fast charging courtesy of its 22.5-watt power output is certainly intriguing, but what makes this power bank so useful is its portable design. It only weighs 3.5 ounces and boasts impressively compact dimensions — a length of 3 inches, a width of just under 1.5 inches, and a thickness of just a meager inch. No wonder Consumer Reports calls this a power bank a 'Smart Buy.'

If that wasn't convenient enough as is, this charger also comes with an built-in USB-C connector that pops up as and when required. There's no need to carry around a pesky cable anymore. In fact, the portable charger is so immaculately designed that you can easily connect it to your phone and use it normally. While the USB-C slot at the side is used to charge the device, you can connect a separate device to it with an additional cable if you wish. Just keep in mind that the charging power output drops to 18 watts in this instance.

The pop-up design of the USB-C connector is sturdy, but this charger has a bad habit of popping out of the charging slot from time to time. iPhone users will also not be too elated to learn that Anker's charger only powers their phone via a separate USB-C cable. Still, for a conveniently sized power bank that costs $26.99, this is a minor issue most people are willing to deal with.