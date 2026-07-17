8 Of The Most Useful Gadgets For Your Pool Area

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Summer's here, which means you can expect a lot more activity to happen around the swimming pool if you have one at home. However, you need to make sure that it's not only a fun place, but also a safe one for your family and friends, and it wouldn't hurt to have a little support with its upkeep. To help you with this, we've gathered a list of useful gadgets that you can consider buying for your pool area.

This roundup includes a wide range of gadgets, including solar-powered pool lights, a motorized pool float, and a robotic pool cleaner. The devices we've featured will bring more excitement to your swimming sessions, prevent accidents, or help you keep your pool clean — sometimes a combination of these.

All of the pool gadgets we've recommended here are available on Amazon, and they've each received favorable reviews from a trustworthy website or channel. We'll highlight the unique features that make them worth buying, as well as insights from the reviews to support their inclusion in this list.