6 Reasons You Should Upgrade Your PC's Bluetooth

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Bluetooth might not be the most exciting technology in your computer, but it's become one of the most important ways to connect devices to your PC. Some people might not even know or understand the difference between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but they enjoy the benefits of this technology all the same.

There's a good chance your mouse, keyboard, and headphones all connect to your computer using Bluetooth. It may have started off as a way for people to look like they were talking to themselves using those early Bluetooth earpieces, but just like USB and Wi-Fi, this technology has gone through several generations now. As of this writing, the sixth major generation of Bluetooth technology is rolling out in some devices, like the Redmi K80 Pro and Redmi Turbo 4.

With each of these new generations of Bluetooth, performance improves, and new features are added. That means your desktop PC or laptop may be running an older version of Bluetooth hardware that's missing key features you'd probably find useful. If your Bluetooth experience hasn't been so great lately, an upgrade could make things better in a few specific ways. These are the reasons you should consider upgrading.