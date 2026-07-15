7 Signs Your CPU Is About To Fail

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The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is arguably the most important component in your entire computer. This is the general-purpose processor that runs the core software code of your operating system and all the applications you use. While there are other specialized processors in your computer, like the Graphics Processing Unit, the CPU is the component that has a role in everything your computer does.

So, it stands to reason that if your CPU is on the way to the big motherboard in the sky, things will go wrong in serious ways. CPU failure is usually sudden and total, but there can be signs that suggest it would be prudent to start saving for a new one, or that unless you make some changes, you will eventually have a dead CPU on your hands.

To be clear, some of these symptoms are inevitably shared with signs that other hardware is failing. Some system instability could also indicate that your GPU is about to fail, or that your RAM is about to fail. In other words, these signs are generally the starting point of your investigation, rather than the moment where you gather all your components in the drawing room and reveal who the true culprit is.