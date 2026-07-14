5 Smart Devices You May Want To Block From The Internet

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Many smart devices in your home are only "smart" because they connect to the internet to access cloud services or enable remote control from your phone, no matter where you are. However, some smart devices can communicate with each other through other means. If a gadget doesn't need the internet to function, you may want to block it from the internet entirely.

Smart devices can be a major source of Wi-Fi interference in your home. If you have a dozen devices regularly sending signals to the internet, it can overload your network and slow everything down. It's also worth noting that every internet-connected device could be a potential vulnerability that hackers can exploit. If the product manufacturer fails to implement effective security updates, malicious parties can slip in and access your personal data. Blocking unnecessary devices from the internet is one of the best ways to protect your smart home from hackers.

The five smart devices listed below are strictly ones that can connect to other devices via Bluetooth, Zigbee, or proprietary local protocols. These are not devices that will lose all their smart functionality by being disconnected from the internet. In fact, keeping them offline may be the best way to use them.