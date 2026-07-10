5 Mini Gadgets To Buy In July 2026 (And 3 To Skip)

The Shark ChillPill allows you to bring a portable fan with you wherever you go, capable of personally cooling yourself or others around you. It comes with up to 10 different speeds and noise levels, depending on how much you want to cool off. If you want some added relief during a hot day, the device also releases a cool spray of mist that doesn't drench you or your clothes while you're out walking around. The battery life is expected to run for 11 hours on low, providing someone with nearly half a day with it, so long as they keep it on one of the lower settings. The Shark ChillPill comes in a 2-in-1 or a 3-in-1 model, with the 3-in-1 providing a fan, mist, and InstaChill Personal Cooling system for an individual, available for $99.99 and $149.99, respectively.

Customers who have purchased the ChillPill detail that they enjoy its use and how cool it makes them while they use it while sitting out on a hot day, noting that the battery life worked great for them. Others shared in their reviews that they appreciate it for the size, how easy it is to carry around with them, and that they found it aesthetically pleasing while they were walking around. Experts who have reviewed it enjoyed the various cooling options and quality build but added that it was rather expensive compared to other portable fan options.