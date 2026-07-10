5 Mini Gadgets To Buy In July 2026 (And 3 To Skip)
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Mini gadgets are great for people on the go, but finding the right ones can be tricky. In addition to being compact and portable, these devices, more importantly, must also function well and complete the task you need them to do. Any gadget can be small, but if you're heading to the beach, on a camping trip, to the airport, or anywhere you don't want to lug around bulky devices, then choosing the right mini product is crucial.
For this list, we've not only tracked down mini gadgets that multiple customers have praised for their small size and overall usefulness, but we've also found several devices that buyers recommend staying away from. These gadgets have received ample reviews on sites like Amazon and Best Buy, albeit with polar opposite results. With that, here are five mini gadgets that you want to buy in July 2026 and three that you will want to skip.
Shark ChillPill (Portable Fan) (Buy)
The Shark ChillPill allows you to bring a portable fan with you wherever you go, capable of personally cooling yourself or others around you. It comes with up to 10 different speeds and noise levels, depending on how much you want to cool off. If you want some added relief during a hot day, the device also releases a cool spray of mist that doesn't drench you or your clothes while you're out walking around. The battery life is expected to run for 11 hours on low, providing someone with nearly half a day with it, so long as they keep it on one of the lower settings. The Shark ChillPill comes in a 2-in-1 or a 3-in-1 model, with the 3-in-1 providing a fan, mist, and InstaChill Personal Cooling system for an individual, available for $99.99 and $149.99, respectively.
Customers who have purchased the ChillPill detail that they enjoy its use and how cool it makes them while they use it while sitting out on a hot day, noting that the battery life worked great for them. Others shared in their reviews that they appreciate it for the size, how easy it is to carry around with them, and that they found it aesthetically pleasing while they were walking around. Experts who have reviewed it enjoyed the various cooling options and quality build but added that it was rather expensive compared to other portable fan options.
OLIGHT 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight (Buy)
Carrying a flashlight can be cumbersome, as some of the best ones are usually too big to fit in your pocket or backpack. That's where the OLIGHT iMINI EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight comes into play. It's small enough to fit anywhere, but it's bright enough to work effectively in the dark, whether you're in the woods or experiencing a power outage. This 50-lumen flashlight is slightly larger than a wireless earbud, and it's easily recharged using a standard USB port — a single charge will provide 60 minutes of flashlight use. You can get this rechargeable mini flashlight for as little as $13.99 on Amazon, and it comes in a variety of different colors, which can increase the price to $26.99.
More than 9,000 customers have reviewed this device. Many noted how handy it is to have on them, given how easy it is to charge wherever they are, given the USB port, which is why Amazon users call this device a perfect gift. Others have commented on how bright this device is, making it a handy tool to have in any situation. They also appreciate how portable it is given its size, the battery life of the device, and how reliable it is whenever they need to reach for a light at their waist.
Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump (Buy)
Having an air pump that fits in your pocket is great if you regularly have to inflate things while you're out camping or when you're doing any outdoor activities. For a convenient and tiny air pump, the Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump is powerful enough to inflate just about anything, including pool floats, air mattresses, and inflatable pools. It's worth noting that this device is not designed to inflate balloons, sports equipment such as basketballs and soccer balls, or tires. It's about the size of an egg, so it fits easily in the palm of your hand, while its 0.65 PSI capability allows it to inflate an air mattress in under a minute. You can get it for $25.99.
The reviews surrounding the Etenwolf Air Pump from customers share how they appreciated getting the device, given its overall performance while they were using it. It had a suitable amount of power to complete the tasks they planned to use it for. Additionally, they found that the compact size made it easy to keep in secure locations and bring with them without too much trouble, and the build quality was great. Others also noted that it was easy to use across multiple inflatables.
Coslus T40 Mini Water Flosser (Buy)
When you want to bring dental health with you while traveling or when you're out camping, the Coslus T40 Mini Water Flosser makes it easier to take care of your gums. It comes with a removable water tank, and it has four different jet tips as well as adjustable settings to modify the jet's intensity, depending on your preferences and sensitivity. These are also some of the reasons why we find water flossers to be one of the surprising gadgets you should have in your bathroom.
It's comfortable enough to fit in the palm of your hand to use wherever you have to use it and remains charged for up to 3 hours. You can charge it using a USB-C cable, meaning you can continue to use it while camping or anywhere in your hotel where you're staying. Depending on the color you pick, you can get this device for $19.99 or up to $27.99 for the most expensive model.
Reviews for the Coslus Mini Water Flosser have customers highlighting how much they enjoy the device's portability. Despite its small and compact size, reviewers share that it works well, and the overall build of the device feels great to use, while also remaining durable. Other reviews also note how easy it is to use, making flossing a much easier activity to do on a daily basis.
Anker Nano Power Bank (Buy)
Having power when you're away from your desk is always a critical detail, especially if you plan to use a device outdoors or while you're traveling regularly. A good way to keep your smartphone or laptop powered is with a power bank, and the Anker Nano Power Bank is a good, worthwhile option to consider. It holds up to 10,000 mAh inside, with a 45W charging power through its USB-C cable, good to have when you want to keep your smartphone at full capacity while you're out camping, or for other small devices you plan to bring with you.
It's great to have in an emergency situation, or if you don't want to look around for an outlet while at an airport. It also comes with a 24-month warranty and customer service support if you run into any issues. You get all of that, plus the charger, for $59.99, making it one of the best wireless power banks you can get for Android and iPhone devices.
The reviews for the Anker Nano Power Bank praise its charging speed and overall quality. Customers who bought it and left a review found that it was a great travel size, easy to carry around, and extremely reliable whenever they needed to use it. They also appreciated the retractable charging cable, which makes it even easier to have while traveling.
Kysson 5-in-1 Portable Charger (Skip)
The Kysson 5-in-1 Portable Charger may seem like a solid buy thanks to its 10,000mAH capacity and genius folding design that allows you to charge multiple devices, such as your iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods. However, many customers return this item due to durability issues, the reliability of its charging, and the overall charging speed. Many cite that it has charging issues and have had to return it to the manufacturer, as they find it to be a lackluster purchase, and those who don't have reported that this device does eventually stop working after several months. Available for $69.99, Amazon does warn customers that it is frequently returned at the top of the page, which should already turn you away before investigating the customer reviews.
For customers who did submit a review, multiple accounts are sharing that they've had several problems with the device, from the foldable stand collapsing, the hinge or the base breaking, and the device dying after several months, unable to charge anything. Other reviews also note that it's a defective power bank, weak if it does work, and slow to charge their devices. If you're looking for a portable power bank, these are some of the best portable chargers that you can get as an alternative.
Boao 48 Pcs Mini Flashlight Keychains (Skip)
Mini lights are always a good idea, but going with the Boao 48 bulk pack of flashlight keychains is not the best use of your budget. This pack comes with 48 different miniature lights that do function as intended, but for a limited time, as many customers who have picked these up have found them to be cheap, poorly made, and ineffective.
If they do work out of the box (as many customers highlight, a good chunk of them don't work at all), they don't function for very long, and many reviews find that their overall design does not endure for too long. Even if these were made to be gifts at a children's birthday party, they wouldn't be expected to make it past the door when they leave. You can spend $17.09 to get all 48, but customer reviews suggest that about a third or half of them may work. In this case, it seems that you get exactly what you pay for.
The reviews detail that they feel they don't get their money's worth due to how many don't work or break shortly after they arrive. Others note how the small size makes them easy to lose or break, the overall quality of the materials is poor, and they don't function too well at all. If you need to get a flashlight, these are some of the best flashlights you can get on Amazon ranked by customers.
Obecilc 3-in-1 Portable Coffee Maker for Travel (Skip)
Bringing coffee with you when you need to travel is never a bad idea. Although the focus is to make sure you always have coffee with you, the 3-in-1 Portable Coffee Maker from Obecilc is a lackluster option, especially as a budget choice. It's marketed as being able to create 50 cups of coffee using cold water, 25 with hot water, or five with cold water heated up, but customer reviews highlight that it makes a very small amount of coffee, closer to a shot rather than an actual espresso amount.
Others highlight that it doesn't work with ground coffee at all and that the battery life is exceptionally poor. It's a product that you can purchase for $31.99, but at the top, Amazon has flagged this as an item that is frequently returned, meaning you're better off not spending the money for the headache of eventually needing to send the product back.
Many customer reviews note that the device can make coffee, but it's never hot or at a temperature that they like. Others note that it only makes a small amount of coffee, but not true espresso, and others note that it's inconvenient, which you never want to hear about for a product that's meant to be portable and on the go.
Methodology
When picking items for this list of five good gadgets to buy and three to skip, we wanted them to be items that were easy to move around and quick to use. The good ones were items that were effective and useful at what they did, capable of being portable and moved around by someone. These items also had universally positive reviews, with over 68% of the reviews giving 5 stars, shared by at least 100 customers on Amazon or at Best Buy. The bad ones were on the opposite spectrum of this, where they were ineffective, frequently returned by customers, said to be defective, and had less than 60% of 5-star reviews from submissions, with multiple reviews warning others to look elsewhere for a worthy product.