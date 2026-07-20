7 Retro CD Players To Look Out For In 2026
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If you really like music, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't own at least one CD player. While streaming music fans debate if you can really tell the difference between Hi-Res and Lossless audio or whether AAC or MP3 is the best audio format, CD audio remains the gold standard for simple, reliable and, perhaps most importantly, preservable audio.
The numbers behind lossless or Hi-Res audio formats look impressive, and on paper, are higher than those offered by CD audio. However, the audio quality specifications of CD playback were specifically designed to offer all the detail a human ear can actually hear. CD audio sampling rates and bit depth were selected to give your ears the best while balancing how much music will fit on a disc. So don't automatically assume CDs will somehow sound worse to your ears compared to modern high-fidelity recordings.
If you own a good CD player, you have access to decades of music, which you can own and keep for as long as you can maintain those discs. Much of the music on disc doesn't exist on streaming services (at least not yet), and music that is available for streaming could conceivably be taken away by the platform. Grab one of these fine retro CD players, though, and your musical enjoyment is guaranteed for the foreseeable future.
Marantz CD6007
Even if you're not a hardcore audiophile, if you have any connection to the world of music and audio gear at all, you've at least heard the name Marantz. Founded by Saul Marantz in 1953 in New York, the company made a major splash with its amplifiers over the decades, as well as other hi-fi gear that graced the homes of people with golden ears and deep pockets.
So don't be surprised that the Marantz CD6007 CD player has a $650 price tag, but rest assured that there is a reason for it. Even though it looks like a classic piece of hi-fi gear, this is a modern, award-winning CD player. Audiophile reviewers both praise its characteristics and consider it a "budget" option at this price. It has several features aimed at giving you the cleanest sound, such as deactivating the headphone circuit when you're not using it to avoid any potential interference from it.
Of course, you'll need some top-tier audiophile headphones or speakers to get the most out of what this player offers, but its build quality and laser focus on audio playback mean it's still a worthy investment for some. Best of all, you aren't just limited to CDs. Thanks to a USB port on the front, you can play back PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) 24-bit/192-kilohertz or DSD128 (Direct Stream Digital) format files with ease. Look, no one can argue that the asking price isn't steep, but if you see it as an audio gadget that can last decades, it's far from the worst deal on the menu.
FiiO DM13
Being able to listen to music on the go has always been important. When Sony launched the original tape-based Walkman, it changed everything about the relationship between people and their music. When it comes to cassettes versus CDs, though, there's no contest for audio quality, so the advent of portable players like the Sony Discman allowed us to enjoy CD-quality audio on the go. These days, of course, listening to music on our phones is a major way to consume streaming audio, so a portable CD player lets you keep that mobile convenience.
Unfortunately, most portable CD players you'll find for sale are, frankly, cheap junk. Luckily, that couldn't be further from the truth for the FiiO DM13. With its gorgeous retro industrial design, this looks more like a portable CD deck than an actual portable player, and indeed, you can just use it as a desktop player at home by hooking it up to a larger stereo system.
The DM13 offers multiple headphone outputs to get the best out of whatever pair you're using, and it has dedicated analog and digital outputs. If you want to use Bluetooth headphones or speakers, the DM13 supports that, too, and it can also play back FLAC, WAV, WMA, AAC, and MP3 files. The battery is good for up to eight hours of playback on a full charge, but it has a cool desktop mode that bypasses the battery altogether, preventing wear and tear if you're not currently using it as a portable device. Considering everything the DM13 does, the $165 price tag feels downright reasonable.
Denon DCD-600NE
Denon is another legendary name in the hi-fi business, and you could actually consider the D-M41 mini hi-fi as a sound bar replacement that can also play CDs. But if you just want a rocking standalone CD player, the Denon DCD-600NE is the one. At $499, it's the same basic neighborhood as the $650 D-M41, but here that budget has gone all-in on the player itself. You'll have to supply the rest of the equipment yourself.
Before we even get into the specs, just look at this beauty. If you have a soft spot for 1990s stereo equipment design, you'll recognize right away that the DCD-600NE would not have looked out of place in a mid-'90s living room. It's designed to stack perfectly with the PMA-600NE amplifier, so it's a good start to your own audio tower of power.
This player has impressed reviewers with its clear, strong, and uncolored audio reproduction. There are no frills here, though. Do you want to play CDs and have them sound the way the audio engineer intended? Buy this Denon (and preferably the amp it was designed to work with), and that's exactly what you get. Denon is also known for build quality, so you just might still be enjoying the music in a decade or two.
Audiolab 6000CDT Dedicated CD Transport
Right out of the gate, you need to know that this is not a CD player, but a CD "transport." Yes, it looks like a CD player, but like all CD transports, the Audiolab 6000CDT lacks a DAC, or Digital-to-Analog Converter, which you need to actually play the music. Similar to the difference between an AV receiver and an amplifier, where a dedicated amp doesn't contain a DAC, a transport is meant to be a component of a larger system.
This means you need to pair the Audiolab 6000CDT with a DAC, or a system that contains one. Focusing purely on reading the CD as accurately as possible before passing that data on to an external DAC means minimizing or removing any errors in the audio. In fact, transports like this can often read even damaged discs that other players can't. This makes them a good choice for rescuing audio from rare discs.
Reviewers have praised the 6000CDT for its pure, high-quality sound and beautiful, professional design. It's a dead ringer for the type of equipment you'd find in a rack backstage at a big show or in a high-end recording studio. The 6000CDT is also lauded for its lack of "value" add-ons like Bluetooth or a headphone jack and amp, which would be lipstick on a device that doesn't need it. Audiophiles want the transport, DAC, and amplifier to be separate, electrically isolated units for maximum fidelity. The $800 asking price might seem steep considering this is literally a one-trick pony, but it is a heck of a trick.
TEAC PD-301-X
Compared to many of the high-end CD players we've looked at here, the sub-$400 price of the TEAC PD-301-X seems almost welcoming. It gets even better when you consider that this is quite a bit more than just a CD player. With a USB port and support for compressed audio files burned to a CD-R disc, this unit lets you listen to proper audio CDs or your collection of digital audio files with equal ease.
This player also contains an FM radio tuner, so if you still enjoy listening to local FM radio (assuming it hasn't been shut down in favor of digital radio), then it's a wonderful value addition. Reviewers are generally impressed with the audio quality of the TEAC, especially with its crisp sound.
The 301 family is physically smaller than the 501 series, which is a selling point for this model. It's perfect as a desktop or mantel-top player paired with a good set of bookshelf speakers. The styling is typical of TEAC, which many consider to be rather timeless. So the real challenge here is finding a set of speakers that still look good next to it.
Cambridge Audio AXC35
Formed in the late 1960s, Cambridge Audio is another highly respected name in the audio business. Like many audio companies, its first product was an amp, but radio tuners and speakers soon followed. The CD1 from 1985 made a splash in the compact disc world with its compartmentalized components that separated the transport and power supply from the DAC and analog filter.
The AX series of players is effectively a modern facelift of the budget Topaz line. At just under $450, the Cambridge Audio AX35 is considered a budget model among the more serious players, but don't let that fool you. For this company, the "entry level" is a step above what some other brands might consider mid-range or even better.
Reviewers consider this a well-rounded player with no obvious defects in its sound. It's built well and offers both digital and analog outputs. And while there's no USB port for your music files, it does support playing audio files from a CD-R. That said, some customer reviews indicate the AX35 can be picky about which discs it will read when it comes to recordable media. Those same customer reviews are almost universally in awe of the sound quality produced by the player, though, and in the end, that's what really counts.
Arcam CD5
We round this list off with another British contender in the form of the Arcam CD5. Both companies are rather venerable, and Arcam celebrated its 50th year in business in 2026. While Cambridge's audio is generally known for producing a more neutral sound with its products, the Arcams tend to be warmer and more lively, though, of course, this varies by individual device and over time. Suffice it to say, both have their own unique flavor to offer.
At just under $800, many professional audio reviewers consider this a sweet spot player. Compared to the high-end Arcam CD25, which is set to debut at $1,799, it does suddenly look like a more budget-friendly option, doesn't it?
Expert reviewers love the powerful sound and high levels of build quality that the CD5 delivers. The player is snappy, and the mechanical components are notably smooth in operation and robust. The CD5 does its best to present the most minimal and simple face it can, but on the rear, you'll find a USB port for media files, as well as coaxial, RCA, and optical outputs. It also supports audio file playback on CD-R, which you sort of expect at this price point. The only real issue worth noting is how the simple screen makes it hard to navigate the menus, but if you're just looking to play audio CDs, that's not a big deal.
How we picked our players
Since listening to CDs hasn't quite made the same type of comeback as vinyl audio has, the number of good options for a CD player today is rather limited. You're either going to get a poor quality player from a brand that no one has ever heard of, or you're going to spend a fair amount of cash on a player that's certainly better than anything the average person was using during the spinning disc's heyday.
Our criteria for the inclusion of players on this list were broad but straightforward. First, it has to be a player that's available to buy at the time of writing. So, even though there are some great models from a decade ago, your only option with those is to buy a used example. In addition to modern players that are out of production, vintage players are also not eligible. You'll find plenty of recommendations for good vintage players on audiophile forums, but we're getting into the territory of Captain Ahab and his white whale there, so best to leave it be.
Apart from being a modern player that's available new, only players from established audio brands with a known pedigree were considered. No alphabet-soup brands! Finally, all the players on this list must have recommendations from professional, authoritative audio gear reviewers. After all, when you're spending good cash, it has to be a worthy investment.