7 Retro CD Players To Look Out For In 2026

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If you really like music, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't own at least one CD player. While streaming music fans debate if you can really tell the difference between Hi-Res and Lossless audio or whether AAC or MP3 is the best audio format, CD audio remains the gold standard for simple, reliable and, perhaps most importantly, preservable audio.

The numbers behind lossless or Hi-Res audio formats look impressive, and on paper, are higher than those offered by CD audio. However, the audio quality specifications of CD playback were specifically designed to offer all the detail a human ear can actually hear. CD audio sampling rates and bit depth were selected to give your ears the best while balancing how much music will fit on a disc. So don't automatically assume CDs will somehow sound worse to your ears compared to modern high-fidelity recordings.

If you own a good CD player, you have access to decades of music, which you can own and keep for as long as you can maintain those discs. Much of the music on disc doesn't exist on streaming services (at least not yet), and music that is available for streaming could conceivably be taken away by the platform. Grab one of these fine retro CD players, though, and your musical enjoyment is guaranteed for the foreseeable future.