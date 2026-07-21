6 Perks That Come With Installing A Home Theater System
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It's undoubtedly appealing to install an advanced home theater system to breathe new life into the movies, TV shows, games, or any other media you may be interested in. Does it require a substantial investment? Absolutely — you'll have to install projectors, sound systems, appropriate furniture, AV receivers, optimal lighting, and — last but not the least — a beautiful display to unlock a premium audio-visual experience. You'll also need to calibrate all these systems properly, plus ensure that viewing angles are optimal to accommodate everyone who can be seated in your home theater.
It can take quite a bit of effort, but there are many perks to investing so much time and money into the project. Such a setup allows an enhanced layer of immersion, as surround sound technology uses 3D mapping to add multiple dimensions to the audio you hear on-screen, while high-quality displays let you appreciate every visual detail of your chosen media. And that's just the beginning.
The best resolutions and media formats
The display you choose for your home theater system should be large, and support 4K resolutions plus advanced image formats, such as Dolby Vision and all forms of HDR. A state-of-the-art TV, equipped with all the premium features, is the simplest way to achieve this. The Sony Bravia 8 II is a great recommendation, with the $2,999.99 65-inch variant coming 4K-ready with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. This QD-OLED excels in making black levels stand out.
If you want to get your hands on an even bigger display, then the 77-inch Samsung S85H OLED is also worth a look, for $2,597.99. The minimal design and thin bezels make it a perfect home theater display for people who want to see more screen and less everything else.
Of course, you don't have to stick to TVs for your home theater setup. Why not check out the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 projector if you have $5,499 to spare? Its 4K PRO-UHD projection relies on pixel-shifting technology to enable the highest-quality image, with a brightness of up to 2,700 lumens. These are just a few examples of the coolest tech to level up your home theater setup in 2026.
Immersive audio
Trying to emulate the feel of a home cinema will fall flat if you rely on a basic 2.1 stereo sound setup. We recommend a 5.1 channel at the very least, which means a total of five surround sound speakers for your home theater room. Your sound system should also support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and any other brand-relevant surround sound technology to let you enjoy immersive 3D audio.
Sonos is one of the best audio upgrades, according to home theater enthusiasts, with the Premium Immersive Set with Beam a standout package. This comes with the 2nd-gen Sonos Beam boasting Dolby Atmos audio for a refined, clear output from the main speaker. The Sonos Sub 4 adds loud, rich, distortion-free bass, letting you enjoy low-frequency audio in the best way possible. Two Sonos Era 100s work as rear speakers and enrich the soundscape with full, detailed audio as that final touch.
If the $1,741 price tag for the Sonos Premium Immersive Set with Beam is too pricey, you can get your hands on other audio gadgets to upgrade your home theater for half the cost. The Sony Bravia Theater System 6 lets you enjoy heavy bass, and quality surround sound, with support for both wired and wireless connections for $799.99. Alternatively, the Onkyo TX-NR6100 is a THX-certified 7.2-channel audio receiver that will amplify your sound and improve its clarity, helping you maximize your surround sound setup if it's particularly intricate.
It's perfect for media other than movies and TV shows
Don't make the mistake of assuming that home theaters are only suitable for watching movies and TV shows. Another hobby where they can provide a massive benefit is gaming. If you love using your state-of-the-art gaming laptop or current-gen console to play the latest AAA titles, then you should set up a home theater system that prioritizes this side of things.
Regardless of whether you're setting up a TV or projector for your home theater, make sure that they support technologies that make your gaming endeavors smoother and more satisfying. These include ways to reduce input lag, like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM). Your system should support 120Hz refresh rates with an HDMI 2.1 connection at the very least, to make the most of your gaming. Also, ensure support for HDR to make the visuals pop.
Gaming is not the only other avenue where your home theater can excel. For sports fans, watching games live on your home theater system will make you feel like you're a part of the live audience — or alternatively tune into a concert, and crank up those speakers.
Enhanced property value and entertainment savings
This isn't an active benefit of a home theater system, but a passive one — configuring a room and turning it into a home theater can also enhance the value of your property. Even if you'll take the furniture and electronics with you, the effort put into organizing the room, and maximizing the acoustics – such as installing sound-dampening panels and bass traps in the corners — goes a long way in improving property value. On a side note, if you haven't taken measures to trap the surround sound of your room, then stop using your home theater until you have.
Along with improving property value, another benefit — an active one, this time — of home theater systems is the amount you'll save in the real theater. Short of going to catch the latest blockbuster that won't release for a while, you won't need to spend boatloads on movie tickets and overpriced snacks if you've made the painstaking effort of setting up a home theater experience.
Be the venue of choice for family and friends
This perk is for all the people who love hosting and entertaining their family and close friends. With a home theater system, your home will quickly turn into the go-to place for watching movies, binging shows, and catching the latest sports events. For gamers, this room will also enhance the couch multiplayer experience as people fight with or against each other in fun, intense games that either strengthen bonds, or stretch them to their very limits.
Either way, you'll feel a sense of pride as groups of people have a great time in your house, being consistently wowed by the home theater system you've spent hours researching and setting up. Seeing a smile on your child's face as they are immersed in a quirky animated movie or hearing the triumphant roar of your friends as the team they support wins a toughly contested game is priceless.
A totally customized viewing experience
Any cinephile who loves going to the theater knows that it can get marred by many things. Bland snacks, a rowdy audience, and a subpar theater can dampen the movie-watching experience. There's also the ever-present problem of having to rush to the bathroom if the call of nature becomes impossible to ignore. Suffice to say, you have to face none of these inconveniences with a home theater system.
Media playback controls are a perk most people take for granted, letting people pause movies or rewind to ensure that they enjoy a piece of media properly without missing out on any important details. The volume can also be adjusted as per your preference, ensuring that you don't have to deal with ear-splitting sound booms or unnecessarily hushed dialogue.
Depending on the movie, TV show, or anything else you're enjoying in your home theater, you can also alter the lighting to fit the mood. Even the viewing angle can be altered as per your preference, which is a far cry from the cinema experience where you may be forced into sitting in a corner if you were too late to book your tickets.