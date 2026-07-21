6 Perks That Come With Installing A Home Theater System

The display you choose for your home theater system should be large, and support 4K resolutions plus advanced image formats, such as Dolby Vision and all forms of HDR. A state-of-the-art TV, equipped with all the premium features, is the simplest way to achieve this. The Sony Bravia 8 II is a great recommendation, with the $2,999.99 65-inch variant coming 4K-ready with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. This QD-OLED excels in making black levels stand out.

If you want to get your hands on an even bigger display, then the 77-inch Samsung S85H OLED is also worth a look, for $2,597.99. The minimal design and thin bezels make it a perfect home theater display for people who want to see more screen and less everything else.

Of course, you don't have to stick to TVs for your home theater setup. Why not check out the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 projector if you have $5,499 to spare? Its 4K PRO-UHD projection relies on pixel-shifting technology to enable the highest-quality image, with a brightness of up to 2,700 lumens. These are just a few examples of the coolest tech to level up your home theater setup in 2026.