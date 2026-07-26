Chinese EVs Are Coming To Canada – But Will You See Them In The US?

Consumers in North America have had their eyes on Chinese electric vehicles for a while now. After all, Chinese EVs are much cheaper than American ones. They're also becoming insanely convenient; China's new sodium-ion EV battery can fully charge in just 11 minutes. However, Chinese vehicles are effectively banned in the United States due to a series of policies that outlaw the nation's software and hardware, as well as prohibitively high tariffs on the actual vehicles. North of the border, though, is a different story because China is sending its EVs to Canada.

The deal with China is slated to bring up to 49,000 EVs into Canada in 2026 at a reduced tariff rate. In fact, 2,910 Chinese EVs already arrived in May 2026. Records from Transport Canada indicate that BYD — the Chinese company on track to becoming the most popular electric vehicle brand in the world — is already cleared as a vehicle importer in Canada as well. Does this mean that you'll start to see Chinese EVs in the U.S.?

The Trump administration has not made any indication of pursuing a similar tariff deal with China in regard to EV imports, but you might see Canadian drivers crossing the border in their foreign-made vehicles — for a while, at least. It is currently legal to cross the border in a Chinese EV, but Congress introduced legislation in June that aims "to prohibit the entry into the United States of connected vehicles associated with foreign adversaries."