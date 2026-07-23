13 Of The Rarest iPhone Colors Apple Has Ever Made

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Apple produces iPhones in a lot of different colors. Users get the classic sleek black and white iPhones alongside the more luxurious gold and silver, and then there are neutral tones of tame colors like blue, green, and others. With the company presenting itself as a premium brand and a status symbol, it makes sense that most of its color focus is on colors that evoke a sense of professionalism, but this wasn't always the case.

There are certain colors that Apple likes more than others, but what are the rarest iPhone colors that the company has ever produced? In terms of general colors, orange has been used the least, but the question becomes more nuanced if we begin talking about specific shades. Most signature colors for the Pro series are unique in that they're only available for a single generation and in two models: the iPhone Pro and the Pro Max. While these are quite rare, you can still find similarities between them and others. If you want to know the rarest iPhone colors, you'll have to go back to some of Apple's oldest iPhones, which had many colors that were more experimental than latter editions. Some of these are relatively easy to find, whereas others are impossible to get in even a halfway decent condition.