10 Rechargeable Gadgets That Just Work
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Rechargeable gadgets come with a long list of benefits, including the elimination of power cables for portability and the removal of the requirement to always have backup AA batteries on hand. There are plenty of great options for such devices on the market today, but you can still run into rechargeable devices that don't quite pan out the way you might like. Maybe they don't hold their charge as long as they should or aren't quite powerful enough to get the job done, or maybe the setup is just too complicated. Whatever the case, you need a way to separate the really stellar gadgets from the ones that fall short.
To help with that endeavor, we've gathered a list of recommended devices that just flat-out work and deserve your consideration when you're looking to expand your collection. This roundup covers a wide range of rechargeable gadgets, including lighting devices that can keep you safe by illuminating your surroundings, work-related tools to boost your productivity, and self-care equipment that will take care of your hygiene and overall well-being.
Our selections for this article are all available on Amazon, where they have more than 1,000 ratings and a solid average score from the retailer's customers. We'll also explain why we think these gadgets deserve a spot in this showcase by combining feedback from shoppers, highlights from professional reviews, and unique features that take advantage of their built-in batteries.
Wuben G5 EDC flashlight
An everyday carry flashlight is an important gadget to have in case of emergencies, and the Wuben G5 is a well-reviewed option on Amazon for $24.99. This device has accumulated an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 8,000 reviews, with the retailer's customers saying that it's a reliable tool that's easy to always have in your pocket. It measures only 2.4 inches by 1.5 inches by six-tenths of an inch, but it has amazing durability that can withstand drops.
1D10CRACY's YouTube review of this Wuben EDC flashlight demonstrates how easy it is to use, with a slider that prepares the light or reveals its USB-C port for charging, and a button that turns on the light with a press, switches it to RGB mode with a long press, and activates strobe mode with a double press. There's also a dial that either adjusts the brightness of the light or changes its color in RGB mode.
Shoppers and 1D10CRACY both mentioned the versatility of the Wuben G5. This stems primarily from the adjustable head that allows you to point the light anywhere, the rotating clip that attaches at any angle, and the magnetic base that will stick to metal surfaces.
Aquasonic Aqua Flosser water flosser
Your toothbrush may not be enough to remove all the food particles that are stuck between your teeth, which is why the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser is a great device to have in your bathroom to clean your mouth whenever you need it. Available on Amazon for 49.95, this gadget that comes with five interchangeable nozzles and a travel bag is a solid value, according to MedGrade's review. Once attached to the device, the nozzles can be rotated 360 degrees to access every corner of your mouth, and with three flossing modes, you can easily adjust the water pressure. These features allow you to customize the gadget depending on your needs and sensitivity, according to Amazon customers, who have given the product an average score of 4.3 stars following more than 21,700 reviews.
This Aquasonic water flosser delivered solid performance in MedGrade's testing, particularly in removing plaque while massaging gums for improved circulation. Shoppers, meanwhile, appreciate the fact that it's a cordless device so there are no tangled cables while using it. They added that its battery life is solid, with one customer stating that in several weeks of use, the flosser only needed charging via its USB port twice.
Hoto QWLSD001 electric screwdriver
You'll be freeing up a lot of space in your toolbox with the Hoto QWLSD001 electric screwdriver, which you can buy from Amazon for $49.99. It comes with 12 steel bits that you can easily swap into the device, all of which are neatly stored within the base of a storage system that also holds the electric screwdriver when it's not in use. The retailer's customers said that the gadget offers much more torque than expected, and the three speed settings will allow you to use it on screws in everything from delicate wood furniture to the metal case of a gaming PC. The buyers added that the device is durable and comfortable to hold, which is part of why the electric screwdriver has an impressive rating of 4.7 stars after more than 3,700 reviews.
Amazon's shoppers flagged the long battery life of this Hoto electric screwdriver as a big plus, which was also a feature highlighted by ZDNet. That review mentioned that on a full battery, you can expect to use the device on more than 1,000 screws before you need to recharge it through its USB-C port. ZDNet also said that the Hoto's circular LED lamp, which shines in the direction of the screws, is convenient because you won't need to set up a separate gadget for lighting.
Lepro Super Bright LED camping lantern
Camping lanterns can be useful not just when you're outdoors in a tent, but also in emergency situations at home during power outages. A rechargeable version like the Lepro Super Bright, which sells on Amazon for $35.99, will always be ready when you need it, and this particular model can really light up your surroundings with its 360-degree beam and intense brightness. Bob Vila pointed out that this is one of the brightest rechargeable LED lanterns that you can buy, and it's really versatile, as you can choose between warm white at 300 lumens, cool white at 700 lumens, or combined at 1,000 lumens.
Amazon customers, who have rated this Lepro LED camping lantern at 4.6 stars after almost 33,400 reviews, like that it has a handle at the top for carrying and a hook at the bottom to hang. Many also note that the device is durable, often lasting for years without any problems. The gadget has an IPX4 water resistance rating so you won't have to worry about using it outside, and its battery life ranges from up to 12 hours for warm white mode and up to 6.5 hours in combined mode.
JisuLife Life7 handheld fan
Handheld fans are among the useful gadgets that are a huge help during heat waves, so it's a good idea to always have one with you when you'll be heading outdoors. The JisuLife Life 7 is a well-reviewed model on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6 stars following almost 4,700 ratings from the retailer's shoppers. The customers said in their feedback about the $28.99 device that it makes a significant difference when you're under the sun, as it's powerful enough to at least take the edge off the heat. This is possible because of the gadget's 12-blade design, brushless motor, and five adjustable wind speeds, depending on what you need.
This JisuLife handheld fan is rechargeable through a USB-C port, and according to testing by Cheval Lim, its battery lasted 19 hours and 5 minutes at one percent of maximum fan speed, and 3 hours and 39 minutes at 100% fan speed, which are close to the brand's promised runtime for this model. The review also mentioned that with the option to tilt the device's head up to 150 degrees and with the included neck strap, you'll actually be able to use the handheld fan hands-free. This versatility is another benefit that was often mentioned in the feedback of shoppers, alongside its durability because of the premium build materials.
Logitech MX Keys S keyboard
While there are cheap gadgets that can fix cable clutter, investing in wireless accessories such as the Logitech MX Keys S will also help fix the problem. This keyboard doesn't come with cables, as it connects to your computer via Bluetooth or a receiver that plugs into a USB-A port, and it's powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to 10 days if the backlights are activated and up to five months if they're turned off. Tagged by TechGearLab as the best wireless keyboard, you can buy this model for $129.99 from Amazon, where it has more than 3,600 ratings and an average score of 4.4 stars.
Many of Amazon's customers said that they love typing on this Logitech keyboard because of its natural feel, and according to TechGearLab, the circle divots on each key make each press "cozy" while reducing instances of fingers slipping onto other keys. Additionally, both shoppers and TechGearLab flagged the quiet operation of this device, with the latter's tests revealing that it's one of the quietest wireless keyboards that it has tested. The gadget will allow you to create shortcuts for repetitive tasks through the Logi Options+ app, and it can simultaneously connect to and seamlessly switch between up to three devices.
JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker
JBL is one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands, and the JBL Charge 6 is among its highest-rated models at 4.7 stars after almost 5,500 reviews on Amazon, where you can buy it for $199.95. For a portable speaker, the device's maximum volume is impressive while maintaining excellent sound quality, according to both the retailer's customers and Stereo Guide. Shoppers added that setting it up by connecting the device to your phone via Bluetooth is quick and easy, so you'll be playing your favorite tracks in no time.
Stereo Guide highlighted this JBL speaker's overall durability with its IP68 resistance rating against water and dust, while shoppers appreciated that with its ruggedness, you don't have to constantly worry that it might get damaged if you bring it outdoors. The gadget recharges via USB-C, with a battery that can last up to 24 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours if you activate the Playtime Boost feature. You also have the option of pairing two JBL Charge 6 speakers via Auracast for stereo sound and louder volume, if you want it to keep a bigger party going.
Plaud Note Pro voice recorder
Recorder apps like the iPhone's Voice Memo are fine for creating transcripts, but the Plaud Note Pro is a much more powerful device that opens up many other possibilities. How To Geek's review highlighted the gadget's quad microphone array within its slim, credit card-like design, which does a fantastic job in capturing audio. After the recording is done, the Plaud app is not only accurate in transcribing voices across different languages and accents, but it can also create summaries and mind maps. Customers on Amazon, where you can buy the Note Pro for $189, said they've used this device for meetings, conversations, brainstorming sessions, and other professional purposes, and they're very impressed with its performance. This has resulted in an average review score of 4.6 stars, after more than 1,900 reviews.
The Plaud Note Pro features an AMOLED screen at the top that shows the recording status and battery life. You won't have to charge the device often, though, as it's rated to last up to 50 hours of continuous recording. According to one customer, after multiple recordings over 1.5 hours and leaving the device on standby for almost two weeks, its battery level only dropped to 99%.
Transcription requires access to the Plaud AI service, but the good news is that the device comes with the free Starter Plan that allows up to 300 transcription minutes per month. Shoppers recommend signing up for the paid plans, with the Unlimited Plan of $239.99 per year described as being worth it if you're going to use the gadget professionally.
Theragun Therabody Relief massage gun
You won't always have time to go to a physical therapist if you have aching muscles. A massage gun like the Theragun Therabody Relief can help ease the pain, with Amazon's customers praising the wellness gadget for its ease of use. It has accumulated almost 2,600 ratings for an average score of 4.6 stars on the retailer's website, and shoppers love the triangular handle that's comfortable to hold, as well as the simple method of switching its attachments, depending on the need. It's also lightweight, so it won't be difficult to maneuver to target the parts of your body that need the massage.
At $159.99, the Theragun Therabody Relief is the brand's most affordable model, but it also means that it's the most straightforward option with no need for a Bluetooth connection or app, according to Esquire. The review mentioned that there's only one button on the device, with a press-and-hold to turn it on and off, and a quick-press to switch between its three power settings. The device charges via a USB-C cable, and the built-in battery lasts up to 80 minutes on a single charge.
Dyson V11 cordless vacuum
The Dyson V11 isn't the brand's latest model of its popular cordless vacuums, but it's still a reliable device with superb performance, according to TechRadar's re-testing of this model in 2025. The review said that the gadget is great at cleaning hard floors and carpets, and it picks up pet hair really well. Further amplifying its value is that it comes with four attachments — a motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a crevice tool, and a hair screw tool — along with a docking station and charger, all for $399.32 on Amazon (or up to $659.99 if you opt for the V11 Extra model).
This Dyson cordless vacuum has an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 1,400 reviews on Amazon, with shoppers generally pleased with its solid build quality, as well as the ease of using it and emptying the dust cup. You can choose among Eco, Med, and Boost power modes, depending on how much suction power you need. TechRadar said the device's battery lasts up to 65 minutes in Eco mode, up to 33 minutes in Med mode, and up to 15 minutes in Boost mode. Once you're done cleaning, or if the vacuum's battery is depleted, you just need to bring it back to its charging dock, which doubles as a wall bracket that customers say is convenient since it can hold the two attachments that you use the most.
How we chose these rechargeable gadgets
All the devices on this list are powered by built-in batteries that can be recharged via USB cables or their own charging station. You can buy them on Amazon, where they have an average score of at least 4.3 stars after more than 1,000 ratings from the retailer's customers.
The rechargeable gadgets that we've featured in this roundup don't require lengthy setups or complicated operating processes — they work as intended with just a few taps or button presses. To support our recommendations, we've gathered helpful insights from shoppers' feedback and from the reviews of reliable websites and channels. Add in our rundown of the features of these products, and you have a solid basis for considering purchasing any of these items.