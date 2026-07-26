7 Things Users Want To See With The Apple Watch Series 12

It's hard to believe that the Apple Watch is already in its 11th generation. Apple's first piece of wearable tech launched in 2015, and quickly became ubiquitous: within six months, it had more than 100 million users worldwide. The Apple Watch has gone through multiple iterations since then, with each yearly Series adding updated tech and new features. If the pattern set by previous years' releases holds true, the Series 12 line of Apple Watches should be released before the end of 2026, and users already have lots of opinions about the direction it should take.

Apple Watch users have been quite vocal about the upgrades they expect from the Series 12, and they are quick to post their dreams and speculations for this upcoming device. From upgrades to existing features to entirely new form factors, they've shared a lot of opinions, and we've scoured threads on Reddit to find some of the more interesting ideas to find seven things that users want to see with the Apple Watch Series 12. These are just some of the most commonly echoed sentiments about what Apple's next generation of wearables could be.