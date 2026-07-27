9 Retro Electronics That Were Popular In Japan

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The economic boom in Japan following World War II is nothing short of miraculous. Within just a few decades, this tiny island nation went from barely having any functional industry at all to being a global leader in technology. Today, we think of Japanese cars, TVs, gaming consoles, and just about any gadget or machine as cutting-edge.

But Japan's own relationship with technology is a little out of step with the rest of the world. You'll run into a working fax machine and a store operated by robots in the same street. Often the Japanese embrace technologies that the rest of the world didn't want. They'll hold on to some gadgets far longer than the rest of the world, while embracing other technologies first.

Maybe these odd yet popular devices or gadgets that the Japanese refuse to let go will give you a better understanding of how the people of this storied nation see the world, but at the very least, there's no denying that even the most retro examples are very cool no matter what year you're reading this in.