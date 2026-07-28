7 Lesser-Known Alexa Commands For Better Sleep

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Having a good night's rest can be difficult. Not only do you have to be in the right headspace to fall asleep finally, but for some, it can be difficult to stay asleep for a full night and feel rested in the morning. For those who have an Alexa device, you can use this tool to your advantage in multiple ways to help you rest. You'll still want to prepare a cup of chamomile tea and step away from your computer and smartphones as you get ready for bed, though.

We've looked at the best techniques, available through Alexa, that you can utilize when you next try to fall asleep. These range from the device telling you a helpful bedtime story to guiding you through a peaceful meditation, as you gradually find peace and get to sleep after a long, tiring day. These are eight lesser-known Alexa commands that you can use for a better night's sleep.