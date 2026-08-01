5 Useful Accessories That Can Upgrade Your Home Wi-Fi

If you're setting up a mesh Wi-Fi, but the dead zone is wider than expected, those plans can stall. The same can happen if you want to use a network switch in a room that is too far for a standard Ethernet cable to reach. These are but a few scenarios, but what you can do instead is use powerline adapters like the ones in this TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit for the internet to get where the Wi-Fi signal can't.

This $59.99 kit features two Ethernet adapters. How it works is simple: plug one of the powerline adapters directly into a wall outlet and connect it to the router via an Ethernet cable (it also has a built-in outlet for other devices). Then, plug the other one where you want the internet signal to go. If the LED turns on, the two adapters are communicating successfully through the power lines. If it doesn't, you can manually pair them. Now just connect the second powerline adapter to the device you want to connect to the internet.

Keep in mind that although it has Gigabit ports, by the time the signal travels to the second adapter, it would have degraded a bit. You should expect speeds of somewhere between 100-200Mbps. This will be even lower if the adapters are spaced far apart or if the home's wiring is old.