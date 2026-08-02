5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have A Subwoofer

Anyone into sound should know that a subwoofer is a key component of an audio setup. Not only are they good for delivering floor-rumbling bass, but they also help the rest of the speakers in your system by handling these lower frequencies. Though we can show you plenty of subwoofers that Amazon users swear by, we also know the importance of taking proper care of your audio setup. Keeping this in mind, here are some things you should definitely stop doing if you have a subwoofer.

From determining its proper location to double-checking that it is actually all you need, there are a fair number of other factors users should consider when deciding if they're getting the most out of their low-frequency loudspeaker. This includes paying attention to certain settings on your home audio equipment, though proper maintenance such as cleanings can be important as well. While rock stars may enjoy blowing speakers, you may not feel the same way when it comes to your (likely costly) system.

Bear in mind that not all subwoofers are created equal, as different manufacturers can produce different equipment. While we're providing general advice, be sure to do some research on your specific model for best results. As you think about your subwoofer, remember there are some audio upgrades home theatre enthusiasts recommend to really expand your system. For the time being, let's just focus on what helps put the thump in your audio.