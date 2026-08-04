The MacBook Pro Has The Best Laptop Resale Value — If You Avoid These 5 Problems First

So you've decided to sell your laptop. Whatever your reasoning may be, a MacBook Pro is a top-of-the-line device from Apple, so it can be good at holding its resale value for those interested in selling. After all, new MacBooks often come with high sticker prices, so it makes sense that a used one can also fetch serious coin. However, before you go listing the device for sale online, there are some things you should know in order to get the highest amount possible.

There are plenty of things you shouldn't do with a MacBook Pro, but selling it isn't really one of them. Though Intel-based Macs may not be terribly valuable at this point, devices with Apple's own M-series processors (starting in 2020) can still be sought after, especially if the device is only a couple of years old. Nevertheless, there are several things users should consider before selling, including how well the machine looks and operates (especially the battery), where they should sell it, and when.

MacBooks have changed quite a bit over the years, so the exact amount a machine is worth will vary from device to device. Remember that it also helps to be realistic with your expectations. Even if a used MacBook Pro can retain much of its value, it's certainly not going to retain all of its original value, so expecting what you paid would be a lofty goal. Nonetheless, here are some things to avoid if you're trying to get as close to that number as possible.