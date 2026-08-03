Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Review: Still The Best Entry-Level Instant Camera

Instax Mini cameras have some of the easiest controls of any modern camera. You can give it to your kids or parents, explain the controls once, and not get bombarded with questions afterward. Thankfully, I can say the same thing about the Mini 13. You switch on the camera by turning the lens, which has clear on and off positions. Once on, the red light around the shutter button comes to life, and you rotate the lens a bit further to trigger the Close-Up mode (1 to 2 feet away).

Surrounding the shutter button is the new self-timer lever. You twist it once to start the two-second timer mode. Holding the lever for two seconds initializes the 10-second timer. The shutter LED light blinking until the shot is taken is also a nice touch. However, if you mess up the framing and want to try again, just twist the lever to cancel the timer.

Still, the most fun I had with the Mini 13 was photographing my friends and using the viewfinder to frame the shots. It's not a Single Lens Reflex (SLR) system like some of the best instant cameras, but it's competent at shooting far-away objects with photos framed bang on. If you're worried about the deviations in close-up mode, Fujifilm incorporated a Parallax correction feature, which physically adds another lens to the viewfinder for a precise look.

Sadly, that's about it for controls. Fujifilm doesn't let you adjust exposure settings, nor does the camera have various film emulations. I don't necessarily have a problem with the lack of manual controls, except the fact that you cannot turn off the flash. This does mess up the exposure sometimes, and if you'd rather not have that, the Mini 99, which currently costs $195, is a decent alternative.