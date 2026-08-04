10 Samsung Galaxy Phone Accessories That Just Work
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Not all phone accessories are created equal: Some just work, which is perfect, while others may fail you from day one or become a nightmare to work with. One of the best ways to overcome this bottleneck as a Galaxy phone owner is to go for Samsung-branded accessories. These usually work well, but there are also other third party options that outshine them in both performance and value.
For this reason, we are going to round up gear that plays nicely with Samsung's ecosystem so that you get the best value for your money. Most of these accessories are official Samsung kits, but we've also leaned on third-party brands that have been proven to work just as well wherever applicable. Each selection adds functionality that wouldn't have been possible with your phone alone, be it the top of the line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G, or the budget Galaxy A37.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Unlike the older Galaxy Buds 3 Pro that BGR found to be lackluster, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro made massive leaps over the predecessor and are probably the best option for Samsung phones. According to Soundguys, these earbuds may not be for everyone for the $250 price tag, but still highly recommend them for modern Samsung phone users (S23 and newer). For instance, you'll unlock Samsung-specific tricks like Ultra High Quality (UHQ) audio and head gestures.
For noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro features Samsung's Adaptive mode, which doesn't lock you into one fixed preset. It works by analyzing your surroundings in real time and then tuning into the perfect noise cancelling profile for every moment. The earbuds are IP57-rated, meaning rain, sweat, and dust should be well covered outdoors or at the gym.
Amazon buyers give the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro a solid 4.6-star rating, with many buyers praising its sound quality and bass. If you have sensitive ears and prefer half-in-ear designs and want the latest from Samsung, you could opt for the Galaxy Buds 4 line, which came out alongside the Buds 4 Pro. Of course the ANC won't be as good with this design, but these are significantly cheaper at $180.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
There are many decent and affordable smart watch brands to choose from, but nothing beats a Samsung Galaxy Watch if you already own a Galaxy phone, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. You can also go for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic variant if you prefer the chunky, timeless look of a classic mechanical watch. This model sports a notched bezel and number markings, which will cost you $150 more.
What makes the Galaxy Watch 8 a solid option over alternatives is how it comes with additional features when paired with a Galaxy phone; on top of the usual heart rate, stress, sleep, workout, and blood oxygen tracking. Some of these include access to the exclusive Samsung Health Monitoring app, and extra capabilities like sleep apnea monitoring and stress reminders, among others. Besides the ecosystem-locked stuff, the watch has Samsung's latest Exynos W1000 chip with 2GB RAM for seamless performance. Also, you basically get an extra phone with the LTE variant, meaning you can leave your phone behind or have a backup in case something happens to your main device.
According to some current owners, the battery life might not be the best out there. It can last you a full day if you start at 100%, but two days might be a stretch. Mashable's testing mentions just an average of 33-35 hours worth of battery on a single charge. This means you might have to think about charging the Galaxy Watch 8 at least once a day.
Galaxy SmartTag 2
The $30 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is a smart Bluetooth tracker meant to help you locate your valuable items. It works just like Apple's AirTag, but with a better design where you won't need to buy an additional accessory just to be able to attach it to a keychain or pet collar; it has a large keyring cutout. The device is oblong-shaped and features a programmable center button, and is IP67-rated, meaning it should survive rainy and dusty conditions.
Besides just your phone, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 can communicate with your other Samsung devices if you use Samsung's SmartThings Find Network. All nearby devices become scanner nodes meaning your tag constantly beacons while they update its approximate location in the background. When you get close enough your phone via Search Nearby and AR view will point you to exactly where the tag is using arrows on screen.
The SmartTag 2 uses a CR2032 battery, which should last you up to around 500 days, and you can extend it to up to 700 days in Power Saving Mode before needing a swap. SamMobile calls it a "must-have accessory for any Samsung device owner." We agree, and found it to be one of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy in 2026.
Samsung 45W Wall Charger Power Adapter
Samsung moved away from bundling chargers with even flagship devices back in 2020. Since then, new Samsung phone owners have had to buy wall plugs separately. There are many high quality charger options you can buy today, and Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging Travel Adapter is one of them. It'll cost you $30 with a matching cable, and $20 without one. The charger delivers up to 45W USB-C Power Delivery with Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which is important for optimally charging newer Galaxy devices. Beyond phones, you can also use the wall plug to charge tablets and smaller laptops with USB-C.
According to Android Authority's testing, the 45W Samsung charger negotiates a wide range of Power Delivery modes: From 5V/3A, up to 20V/2.25A, and hitting more than 85% efficiency on Samsung phones. Besides being efficient, the charger is ultra portable, but you'll have to make do with the single USB-C port. Nevertheless, with a solid 4.8-star Amazon rating, this might be the perfect charger for your Galaxy phone. If you have the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra, and want to take advantage of the latest charging speeds, you can opt for the newer and faster $60 60W variant instead.
Samsung Galaxy S Pen
The S Pen still ships with the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra, having debuted back in 2011 with the first Galaxy Note when its sole function was note-taking. The pen then evolved over the years, adding advanced functionalities like Air Command shortcuts, Screen Off Memo, Circle to Search, and Write to Calendar. Older S Pens also doubled as full Bluetooth remote controls for your camera and music apps, but Samsung decided to ditch Bluetooth in iterations released after the Galaxy Tab S10 tablet.
S Pens on Samsung tablets and phones are different. For instance, the latest Galaxy Tab S11 series' S Pen is larger and attaches onto the tablet magnetically on the outside. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen is designed to fit into a dedicated slot on the slim phone. These tools are essentially an extension of your device, and you can always buy replacements in case you break or lose them from Amazon or the Samsung Experience store in person.
Spigen Tough Armor AI MagFit case
Samsung makes its own cases, but Spigen's Tough Armor AI Magfit case would be a solid accessory for your Galaxy phone. Android Authority identifies it as the "most resistant" in Spigen's lineup, adding that it's "it's made to take a beating." This boils down to its rugged design with dual-layer Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate with specialized foam in key impact zones. The layers have embedded magnets to give you MagSafe accessory compatibility, and you also get a nifty little kick stand for handsfree viewing.
In a nutshell, the Tough Armor AI Magfit case should be able to dissipate shock well, in case you drop your device. On Amazon, it has close to 50,000 reviews averaging at 4.6 stars which is a clear sign that this case just works and a number of buyers seem to appreciate the sleekness despite being a rugged unit. The $20 price tag might be a steal for this one, but the price changes upwards or downwards depending on device model.
Iniu P50-E1 power bank
A good power bank is a must carry if you're a heavy phone user and you usually stay out all day. The Iniu P50-E1 power bank is one of the best if you're looking for a compact unit (3.27 × 2.05 × 1.02 in) that can keep it up with modern Galaxy charging speeds. It has a 10,000mAh capacity and according to TechRadar, should be able to fully charge your phone up to two times depending on battery size. Most importantly, it outputs up to 45W per single port which should suffice in fast charging most Galaxy phones.
The P50-E1 has three ports: One USB-A, two USB-C ports, and a complimentary integrated USB-C lanyard cable that should also be able to fast charge your device. It features a small display that shows how much juice you have left and indicates when you're fast charging using a lightning icon. Besides the P50-E1's tiny footprint, one other thing that buyers who own Samsung appreciate is the charging speed even on modern flagships. If 10,000mAh doesn't cut it for your use case, feel free to try out the 20,000mAh equivalent from the same brand.
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo is still one of the cleanest charging solutions if you own a Galaxy phone and a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds. It's a 15W charging pad paired with a secondary 10W pad — the first one handles your phone while the smaller pad takes care of earbuds and smartwatches. If you own a Galaxy Watch 3 or newer, the pad has a magnet to hold it down since watches tend to slip off during charging especially when using generic pads. It also comes with a 25W charging brick to plug into a power outlet.
Heat is usually an issue when it comes to wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Duo counteracts this by including an internal fan under the main pad which keeps your phone cool to ensure it maintains the maximum charging speed at all times. The fan does a really good job with Android Police's review mentioning that phones barely get hot when charging even during heat waves.
15W may seem slow but that's not the case for most buyers on Amazon. Most are satisfied with the speed with just a few having issues. It's a great buy especially if you're running a Galaxy phone with aging USB-C ports.
Iniu 15W Wireless Charger
Like the accessory above it, the Iniu 15W Wireless Charger is still a wireless charger but it solves an entirely different problem besides charging. It has a different form factor with the cradle pivoting through a 90-degree range. This adjustment lets you keep your Galaxy upright and use it comfortably for most tasks while maintaining the charging sweet spot. The base is sturdy to keep it from sliding around as you tap the screen and the included USB-C cable is long enough for most desk setups.
TechRadar tested the Iniu Wireless charger and found that it's as good as most MagSafe chargers and has stable thermals. The test also found that you'd need to use the right charging head (18W+) to get the maximum 15W output out of it — a separate purchase but that shouldn't be an issue if you already have one. Given the performance, this charger would be the perfect cheaper alternative to the $90 Wireless Charger duo at just $18 albeit without an extra charging pad for your other accessories. On Amazon it has a 4.3-star rating from 38,000 reviews with Samsung users confirming that it works great with their devices.
Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive
Flagship Galaxy phones have long ditched expandable storage and a full-size SSD or cloud storage may not be convenient in many scenarios. Being ultraportable and offering extra storage Samsung's Type‑C Waterproof Flash Drive bridges this gap without charging you SSD money or cloud storage subscriptions. It has been around for a while and comes in different capacities starting with 64GB all the way up to 512GB. All capacities support USB 3.2 Gen 1 with read speeds of up to 400MB/s with the 64GB option having slightly lower speeds.
According to Android Central, this Samsung thumb drive is one of the in the market and beyond speed, it's built for daily carry which often involves drops, outdoor elements, magnets, radiation, high temperature etc. If you shoot lots of 4K video on your Galaxy phone, having such an ultraportable storage solution with you is definitely a huge convenience. Buy it once and you'll always have a fast escape hatch once your Galaxy phone's storage is in the red. Many Galaxy phone owners who've used it can attest to that fact according to their feedback on Amazon.
How we picked these accessories
We first checked out the Samsung store for useful inhouse accessories that they sell. These tend to largely work well with Samsung phones. In cases where we felt third-party brands do a better job, we went for the same. We then checked for favorable mentions by trusted outlets, cross-checked Amazon listings and settled on those with well over a 4-star rating on Amazon from customer reviews.