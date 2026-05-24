5 Hidden Features To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are loaded with new features like improved audio and updated noise canceling. There are plenty of obvious changes, like the sleek new look, brushed-metal stems, and redesigned charging case — however, Samsung left a few surprises for users to discover on their own.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have several hidden features that might fly under the average user's radar. Some of these functions provide extra utility. For instance, the earbuds work seamlessly with a power sharing feature on many Android phones that lets you recharge them by wirelessly siphoning some of your phone's battery — something that could come in handy since the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro don't have the absolute best battery life on the market. However, most hidden features can improve the earbuds' audio or at least how you experience the audio.

These capabilities might be hidden under layers of menus and tabs (some of which are accessed through unintuitive means), while others might be waiting to be discovered since Samsung didn't include them in its marketing materials. Below, we'll discuss five such features that will help you get the most out of your Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.