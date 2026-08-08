5 Streaming Devices Cheaper Than The Roku Ultra (After The Price Hike)

Before everyone could binge their favorite shows on their own schedules, everyone had to tune into shows at scheduled times. If you missed an episode, you either had to wait for a rerun or hoped you remembered to record it on a digital video recorder (DVR). Back in the day, TiVo was the undisputed king of the DVRs, and has since evolved with the times.

The TiVo Stream 4K is TiVo's answer to the oversaturated streaming stick market. As its name suggests, the device outputs video in 4K resolution, and since it runs on Android TV, the TiVo Stream 4K has all the features most audiences are accustomed to, including a voice-activated remote and almost every streaming app you will ever need built pre-installed. The TiVo Stream 4K doesn't have much, if anything, in the way of exclusive content, but that isn't why most people purchase one.

At only $29.99 through retailers such as Amazon, the TiVo Stream 4K is a budget device that provides a lot of content for a relatively low price. Even the most basic Amazon TV Fire Sticks are more expensive at $34.99 (also through Amazon), and if you want the 4K model, that will cost you $39.99 (again on Amazon). Although be careful when setting up the TiVo Stream 4K; the device slots into HDMI ports, but it is no dongle. Make sure the TiVo's bulky body has plenty of support.