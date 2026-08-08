4 Cheap TV Brands You Can Try Instead Of TCL

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Not long ago, TCL was a relatively unknown name in the U.S. TV market. Over the last decade or so, it's experienced a massive rise not only in name recognition, but in sales. In fact, TCL trails only Samsung in global TV shipments, making it the second-largest TV brand on the planet. Its smart TVs have become a staple when it comes to discounts at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but TCL's rise is also due to the value its smart TVs offer. Alongside affordability, TCL also includes QD-Mini LED and quantum-dot color picture technologies in its TVs, which produce the kind of image quality that was traditionally difficult to find among cheap smart TV brands.

But playing in the budget smart TV space has put TCL among some fierce competition. It's not the only manufacturer that makes affordable TVs, nor is it the only one that delivers a lot of bang for the buck. Some other budget TV brands have emerged over the last decade, and of course, some that TCL first came into competition with are still around. Each of them has a unique draw in one way or another. Whether you have an interest in staying away from the TCL brand or simply want to know the full set of options available, we've taken a look at them all and have narrowed down some of the best budget TV brands.