The 12 Best Apps For Reading eBooks And Comics On Your iPad

An iPad is a versatile device that can help you get closer to the art that you really care about. Watching movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos feels great on the display, compared to your smaller smartphone, and even more so if you connect an audio device to it. Artists love drawing on the iPad, bringing their imagination to life, and using the Apple Pencil to craft unique pieces. If you buy Apple's Magic Keyboard or a similar third-party device you can transform your iPad into a bona fide laptop replacement too.

For readers who may be tired of finding space for physical books and comics, one thing to know about the iPad is that it can also function as an e-reader. By downloading apps, you can read all the eBooks, comics, and manga that you desire — meaning that a Kindle may not be worth buying if you have an iPad.

There are many apps that transform your iPad into a window to view your favorite reading material. We've listed twelve here that should help you get lost in everything from classic novels, to fantastical superhero comics, and gripping shonen manga.