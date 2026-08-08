9 Essential Travel Apps Every Digital Nomad Should Have Installed
You may already be using some of the essential travel apps you need to install in 2026, but if you're a digital nomad, you have special needs beyond the average traveler. Working remotely while you explore the world sounds fun and exciting, but it can also be tough and stressful. However, with the help of certain apps, you'll be able to fully enjoy the perks of this lifestyle.
For this article, we've identified nine types of essential travel apps every digital nomad should have installed. These include apps for finding places to do your work, for receiving and spending money, and for ensuring that your internet connection is always present and secure.
We don't only explain how digital nomads can benefit from these apps, but we've also provided examples in each category. Our recommendations have received at least 5,000 ratings on Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store, or both, with solid average scores that prove they're worth the download. For the less popular apps, we also showcased favorable reviews from trustworthy websites or channels to support our selections.
To organize your trip
Digital nomads need to keep their daily plans organized, and technology can definitely help with that endeavor. Any delay caused by a mismanaged itinerary may affect your available working hours and cause you to miss deadlines. To avoid this, you should have an app that can handle all of the important information as you move to your next destination. Such an app will also reduce the mental load of traveling, so your mind will still be fresh when you hop on your laptop to finish some tasks.
One of the popular options for a travel organization app is TripIt (App Store, Google Play). You can send all of your bookings to the app via email, and it will create your itinerary for you. If you upgrade to TripIt Pro for $48.99 per year, you'll get extra perks like flight status alerts and notifications for potential disruptions in your trip, so you can better plan your working hours.
Wanderlog (App Store, Google Play) is another solid option, as it not only keeps all your bookings in one place, but it also allows you to view your plans on a travel map so you can check for the best spots to work. If you subscribe to Wanderlog Pro, which starts at $39.99 per year, you'll be able to export your trip to Google Maps for added convenience, along with offline access and AI assistance.
To access airport lounges
You should head to the airport at least a few hours before your flight just to make sure that you don't miss it. Instead of preparing gadgets for passing time at the airport, digital nomads may want to stay productive during the long waiting time before boarding. However, instead of sitting on those uncomfortable metal benches, you might opt to camp out at an airport lounge for extra comfort and reduced distractions. These places are not only for first-class passengers, as you'll be able to enjoy their amenities with the right app.
One of the apps that lets you access airport lounges is Priority Pass (App Store, Google Play). It has three subscription tiers: Standard, with an annual fee of $99 and a $35 fee for every lounge visit; Standard Plus, with an annual fee of $329 for 10 lounge visits and a $35 fee for each additional visit; and Prestige, with an annual fee of $469 and unlimited lounge visits.
If you own some credit cards, you might want to check out your benefits from Lounge Key (App Store, Google Play). You'll be able to access airport lounges for free or for a fee, depending on your bank's agreement with Lounge Key. With this app, though, there's no subscription charge, outside of the annual fee that you may be paying for your credit cards.
To search for accomodations
For digital nomads, where they stay when visiting an area is very important since it dictates, at least in part, the kind of experience they'll have. While there are numerous apps and websites for booking hotels, you're not really taking advantage of the lifestyle if you'll mostly stay in your room or in the hotel lounge while you work. You should aim for interesting accommodations that also create unforgettable experiences, and fortunately, there are apps that you can tap for that.
Among the most famous apps to search for accommodations is Airbnb (App Store, Google Play), particularly because its purpose extends far beyond that simple task. In addition to helping you look for homes that will meet your needs, such as reliable internet and a relaxing environment for digital nomads, Airbnb also offers services and experiences that will allow you to appreciate the local scene.
Couchsurfing (App Store) is another app to try when looking for a place to stay. Unlike Airbnb, which requires you to pay for your accommodations, you just need to shell out an annual fee of $14.29 for Couchsurfing to find places to crash. Once you're in the app and have finished creating your profile, you can search for verified hosts across the world who are willing to take in guests. According to influencer trulynomadly, who has used the app in countries like Uzbekistan and Italy, some hosts even go the extra mile of cooking meals and serving as your tour guide.
To enable VPNs
Virtual private networks (VPNs) are a necessity for digital nomads. One of the clever ways you can use a VPN is for safely connecting to public Wi-Fi, which you may have to do if you're chasing a deadline or if you won't make it back to your accommodations in time to start your shift. A VPN installed on your mobile device can help protect all your sensitive data — including work data — from hackers.
NordVPN (App Store, Google Play) is one of the top choices in our ranking of major VPN services, as in addition to the excellent encryption that it provides, it offers the Threat Protection Pro antivirus system and the NordPass password manager as part of its Complete package. This comprehensive security service comes at a cost, though. It's $19.99 per month for the aforementioned subscription tier, though if you sign up for two years, you can get it for only $4.49 per month over the duration of the contract plus three extra months.
In that same ranking, it's Proton VPN (App Store, Google Play) that took first place, partly because it has a stellar free plan that connects a single device to one of 10 servers randomly with unlimited data, and with no ads or time limits. Proton VPN Plus, which starts at $9.99 per month or $3.49 per month on a two-year contract, expands the number of secured devices to a total of 10 gadgets, while expanding the number of servers to more than 20,000 across over 140 countries.
To receive and manage money
As digital nomads move across countries, they'll need an app that will let them receive payments from their clients and manage their funds effortlessly. One of the worst things that can happen to you is landing in another country and finding yourself locked out of your accounts. You'll need an app for your money that will work internationally with different currencies.
Arguably the most popular money app out there is PayPal (App Store, Google Play). In addition to its ease of use for sending and receiving payments, it also enables secure shopping both in-store and online with security features that include two-factor authentication and fraud monitoring. PayPal is widely recognized globally, so in most cases, you won't even have to transfer your funds from the app to anywhere else before you can make payments.
PayPal, however, charges relatively high transfer fees, which will eat into the money that you receive. There are several PayPal alternatives (including some free ones), though, and one of them is Wise (App Store, Google Play). While the app is under investigation for money laundering allegations, you can't ignore how valuable it is for digital nomads who are using it the right way. Compared to PayPal, Wise offers more competitive exchange rates, more affordable transaction fees, and support for more currencies.
To look for workspaces
You may have found accommodations where you have a decent spot to work, but if you need a quiet and professional area for online meetings and such, you might want to look for a coworking space or office near you. While you can ask your hosts for suggestions, there are several apps available to help digital nomads find these places on their own.
When traveling, people use Google Maps (App Store, Google Play) to get directions to places they want to visit, and to get their bearings if they get lost. However, the app is also great for finding specific establishments. You can search for coworking spaces near you, and Google Maps will not only show their location, but also ratings and reviews that other digital nomads may have left for them.
You can also try WeWork (App Store), which will connect you to a global network of coworking spaces across 16 countries. You can book and pay by the day, with fees starting at $25 per day, or you can pay by the month if you'll be staying for a while. WeWork's spaces all have high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as unlimited tea and coffee, and Matt C Smith's visit to a Stockholm branch shows that WeWork's facilities are generally conducive to productivity, which should give you an idea of what to expect from its other locations.
To ensure connectivity
For digital nomads, a stable and reliable internet connection is their lifeline. While your accommodations should ideally have a solid network for you to connect to, you need to have access to the internet even when you're outdoors in case you need to hop online quickly to do some work. Cellular data roaming is an option, but it can be a very expensive one. Meanwhile, rentable pocket routers can be pretty bulky. To avoid these pitfalls, you can instead turn to apps that let you buy eSIMs (and the associated mobile data plans) for your location.
Airalo (App Store, Google Play) is one of the more popular apps for buying eSIMS as it's the most affordable option in most countries. You'll be able to buy local eSIMs for a single country, regional eSIMs that will work in multiple countries, and even global eSIMs that will keep you connected anywhere you go. Airalo also has unlimited data options so you don't have to keep track of your usage, and it will allow your phone to serve as a mobile hotspot so that your laptop can connect to the internet, too.
However, there's increasing interest in Nomad (App Store, Google Play), especially among digital nomads, because of the more dependable speeds and fewer dropped connections of its eSIMs. The app's coverage isn't as expansive as Airalo, but it offers a free trial eSIM to new users so that you can test its network before you make your first purchase.
To connect with other digital nomads
With more people taking up the lifestyle, there's a good chance you'll be able to find other digital nomads no matter where you go. You don't have to rely on word of mouth to connect with these kindred spirits, either, as there are apps that will let you find and contact other people who are working while traveling, or those who share any of your interests or hobbies.
If you're visiting another country on a solo trip, you won't have to be alone with Nomadtable (App Store, Google Play). The app will let you connect to other digital nomads in the area, and if you add your next destination in advance, you can already chat with other people who plan to be there at the same time. If you sign up for Nomadtable Plus, which starts at $8.99 per week and stretches to $89.99 per year, you'll see everyone near you, and you'll even receive AI-powered recommendations for potential activities.
Meetup (App Store, Google Play), meanwhile, expands the potential to meet with other people outside of the digital nomad lifestyle, as it can be used to meet friends based on your interests. You'll be able to join community hubs and message other event attendees in the free version of the app, but if you upgrade to the Standard tier, which costs $29.99 per month or $174.99 per year, you can also create up to three groups and build an unlimited number of events for other people to discover on the app.
To experience local language and culture
Among the most important perks of being a digital nomad is the opportunity to experience different cultures. By interacting with your hosts, mingling with locals, and participating in events, you'll be able to see the world in a way that you wouldn't be able to if you're tied down to a physical desk. To maximize this benefit, you can use some apps to prepare for it.
While apps like Apple Translate and Google Translate can help you understand spoken words and written text, talking to locals using their language hits different. While there are language-learning apps that will teach you a foreign language in a structured manner, Memrise (App Store, Google Play) offers specialized courses so that you'll only learn what you need, and you'll hear the words from native speakers. With Memrise Pro, which costs $24.99 per month, $61.99 per year, or $329.99 for a lifetime, you'll unlock everything the app offers.
Once you're done working for the day, you can find something to do through Eventbrite (App Store, Google Play). Here, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the local culture by searching for events that pique your interest, and you'll even be able to book your tickets through the app. You'll also be able to find free events through the app's filters.
How we chose these essential apps for digital nomads
The categories of essential travel apps for digital nomads that we've selected for this roundup offer specific benefits for people who are working while traveling. We also provide examples for each type of app, and we explain the specific features that make them stand out compared to other options.
All of the apps that we recommended are available for iOS devices on Apple's App Store, Android devices on the Google Play Store, or both. We only suggested apps with at least 4.2 stars (out of five) on either or both platforms after more than 5,000 ratings, which ensures that their high scores are legitimate. For apps with fewer than 10,000 ratings, we also gathered insights from a professional review as additional support for their inclusion in this article.