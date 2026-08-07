9 Essential Desktop Apps Every Dual Monitor User Should Have

One of the most well-known programs for multi-monitor customization, PowerToys is an open-source app designed by Microsoft to provide users with advanced Windows utilities. Some of these include Mouse Jump, which helps you quickly move your cursor across multiple monitors, and Power Display, which lets you control each of your monitors' brightness and other elements without using the physical buttons on your display. There's also Screen Ruler to accurately measure your screen, which is especially useful if you're syncing two monitors with different sizes and resolutions, and Workspaces, which allows you to save custom window layouts for each monitor.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store website or from the Microsoft Store app. Alternatively, you can download it from its GitHub page: click on the "PowerToysSetup" file under Assets — arm64.exe if your computer runs ARM architecture and x64.exe if it doesn't. With the app installed, you can open it to configure which utilities you want access to. You can also click on the PowerToys icon in the system tray to access certain utilities without needing to open the app.

Apart from the features mentioned above, the app offers many that benefit those without multiple monitors as well. Mouse Without Borders, for example, allows you to control multiple computers with the same keyboard and mouse, turning a spare laptop or tablet into a secondary display.