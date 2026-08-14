4 Of The Best Anker Accessories For iPad Users

One flaw of the iPad is that it only has one port, a USB-C port for charging, which is why a hub is one of the best accessories that can solve the iPad's biggest problems. Of Anker's different options, the 555 USB-C Hub is the best for most users and costs $49.99 on Amazon. This is a multifaceted hub, with a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI jack, and an Ethernet port, along with a microSD/SD card reader and a USB-C input port for pass-through charging up to 85 watts.

Having extra ports is nice, but the Ethernet option is particularly useful if you want to use your iPad as a laptop or take a lot of video calls. Most won't need it, but Ethernet is more reliable than Wi-Fi and is pretty much essential for those who use their iPad for gaming since cloud streaming and online multiplayer titles require a lot of bandwidth. There are dedicated Ethernet adapters available, but they make it impossible to charge your tablet while it's connected. If you often use your tablet like a monitor, there's also the Anker 551, which is a tablet stand that doubles as a USB-C hub. With various ports built into the base, this unit sells on Amazon for $99.99. It's also important to know that both of these hubs need a 100-watt charger to work as intended.

The Anker 555 USB-C Hub has 4.3 stars on Amazon from over 9,000 ratings and user reviews that call it durable and reliable. While the lack of a second USB-C port is a downside given how many things have moved away from USB-A, it's a solid hub that makes it possible to use wired peripherals with your iPad while it charges.