Which Nvidia GPU Is Equivalent To The PlayStation 5?

When Sony released its PlayStation 5 in 2020, the video game console had big shoes to fill. The previous generation PlayStation 4 sold more than 117 million units, making it one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and it's still worth buying in 2026. Like its predecessor, the PS5 was designed using a custom AMD GPU that isn't a one-to-one copy of any retail GPU available on store shelves. Still, when comparing a PS5's performance with Nvidia's GPUs, it most closely matches an Nvidia RTX 3070.

Nvidia's RTX 3070 is a mid-range bracket GPU, similar to AMD's Radeon RX 6700 in frame rates and other performance specs at 1440p. Those cards are also roughly equivalent to the RTX 3060 Ti, which is the Nvidia card that most closely matches against the Xbox Series X.

One selling point of the PS5 is gaming at 4K. Its GPU is built with 36 compute units running at a variable clock that peaks at 2.23 GHz, which works out to roughly 10.29 teraflops of raw compute. The PS5 GPU shares 16GB of GDDR6 memory with its CPU and leans on a fast SSD to stream assets quickly. On paper those numbers trail the Xbox Series X, which is one reason the console's biggest games have to rely on smart optimization rather than brute force. But as with any console, raw specifications don't tell the whole story. The PS5 has a variable clock and tight hardware tuning, allowing it to punch above its weight and teraflop count when gaming. As a result, real-world experience is that the Xbox Series X and PS5 are equally powerful.