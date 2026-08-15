11 Essential Galaxy Watch Apps You Should Install In 2026

Samsung's Galaxy Watches have a lot of great features already built in, from the usual workout detection system to handy gestures. Out of the box, your Galaxy Watch will also come with first-party apps like Samsung Wallet, Music, and Weather to get you started. However, to get the most out of your fancy new Wear OS companion, there are plenty of other great apps worth paying attention to.

On any Galaxy Watch, you can simply visit the Play Store and browse through the thousands of apps that fit your needs. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth your time — some are poorly optimized for Wear OS, while others don't implement offline features well. To help you avoid these frustrations, we've rounded up Galaxy Watch apps that work well on the wrist and help solve real problems. Whether you have the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 or something older, like a Watch 6 Classic, these essential Galaxy Watch apps will help improve productivity, navigation, fitness, and more.