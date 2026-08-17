5 Of The Best Safari Extensions, According To Apple Users

As Apple's default web browser, Safari can be one of the quickest ways for those on Mac, iPad, or iPhone to access the internet. With built-in privacy features such as Intelligent Tracking Prevention and Private Browsing, it can be a solid choice for Apple fans, even if there are some disadvantages to switching to the browser. With options to expand the capabilities of Safari thanks to third-party extensions, we wanted to take a look at some of the best we've found from around the web.

Going by what Apple users have to say across the App Store, social media, and online forums, we've found a variety of Safari browser extensions that can work across several devices within the Apple ecosystem, and all of them are available in the Apple App Store. Primarily, many of these apps focus on eliminating much of the excess that comes with modern web browsing, including disabling certain design decisions, removing ads, or making a certain streaming website easier to use. These extensions can also help with readability or opening specific apps more quickly.

Bear in mind that many of these extensions cost money, and we also let you know when extensions have in-app purchases. We've also recommended some free browser extensions users should always install if you're interested in pushing the abilities of Safari even further. Remember that you can manage your Safari extensions on iPhone and iPad by opening settings and navigating to Apps > Safari > Extensions. On Mac, open Safari, then choose Safari > Settings > Extensions from the menu bar.