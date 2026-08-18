5 Physical Keyboards That Work Well With Smart TVs

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Being able to connect a keyboard might be one of the coolest things you didn't know your smart TV could do. It can give you new ways to control content on the big screen, including by making it immensely easier to search for media, enter passwords, navigate apps, play games, or even browse the web. Pair that with a handy multitasking feature you should be using with new TVs, and a wireless keyboard can turn your TV into nearly another computer for your home.

To help use your TV to the fullest, we sifted through product listings and online reviews to find a variety of physical keyboards that work well with smart TVs. Some connect via Bluetooth, others use a wireless USB connection. There are even keyboards with built-in trackpads for easier interface navigation.

While we tried to pick devices that work with a broad variety of TVs using Bluetooth or USB connections, not all of them are fully compatible. Read below for more details about how to determine compatibility.