8 Phone Blocking Apps You Should Try Instead Of Brick

It is too easy to lose a couple of hours each evening to doomscrolling. You open a social media app to check on your friends, and minutes later, you're already lost in a marathon scrolling session. And these aren't highbrow art movies, or even a Marvel film. It's mostly content you won't even remember tomorrow.

Sure, you can set up screen time limits on your iPhone or Android smartphone, but they can be easily ignored or extended. However, if you make the addictive apps harder to access, you might actually find that your smartphone usage goes down. This method was popularized by the Brick app, which comes with a physical device that you must scan to unblock apps. The concept is great, but it costs $59.

Don't want to spend that much? There are other ways to get there, with apps that have strict modes to make unblocking impossible until the focus time runs out. You can't just uninstall these apps to get around the block either.