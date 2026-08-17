8 Useful Consumer Reports Approved Gadgets Under $100
Consumer Reports is a rare example of a popular review site that refuses any form of outside advertising whatsoever. True to its name, it's a site made by people who understand the importance of unbiased opinions, leveraging their expert advice on all forms of consumer tech. This is why you can be pretty sure that any gadget that receives the CR Recommended badge will be worth your time and money. Gadgets that have received Consumer Reports' vote of approval consistently deliver when it comes to reliability, usability, safety, and value.
The best part is the sheer range of products that this site covers — sure, Consumer Reports talks about the latest EVs, laptops, and smartphones, but they also review a bunch of lesser-known gadgets that don't cost a ton. In fact, some of the best CR Recommended gadgets check in at less than $100, which can make them a great, affordable addition to the list of useful devices you own. Here are nine useful options in this category for you to consider.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones
Most people aren't too sure about buying budget headphones. After all, they have no idea whether they'll snag a great bargain or if they'll get saddled with a soon-to-be defunct device. There's not much to worry about with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20, which we rank as one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2026. Coming in at a $59.99 price point, this Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) model is a solid buy and performer. Don't expect it to do a great job of reducing any conversations or loud laughter in the background, but run-of-the-mill background noises that aren't too loud are muted pretty competently by this device. If you're on the fence about buying noise-cancelling headphones, you can try these headphones to see if they're up your alley without having to spend too much.
Battery life is also excellent, as the Soundcore Life Q20 lasts for around 30 hours with ANC turned on and about double that with noise cancellation off. It helps that this headphone is designed with comfort in mind, achieved by its lightweight plastic build and faux leather ear cups. These materials do leave the headphone's design looking a bit cheap and uninspired, but most people can live with that. Accessing the device's controls is pretty easy — the left earcup has buttons that let you turn on the headphones, pair it with a device, or activate ANC. Meanwhile, the right side houses all media playback controls, along with a button that activates either your phone's digital assistant or the Q20's BassUp feature, which — as the name suggests — enhances the bass output. However, some people do find the low range to be too overpowering when BassUp is turned on.
Cube GPS Tracker
A tracker can be a very useful gadget if you know how to use it right, and the Cube GPS Tracker is no exception. For just $99.95 on Amazon, you can get your hands on a competent tracking device that can be used for many different specific purposes. Put it along with sensitive items to know where your valuables are at all times, attach it to your pet's collar so that you never lose track of where they are, or keep it with an elderly family member for an added level of security. The possibilities are endless, and the best part is that the Cube GPS Tracker comes with a ton of nifty features on top of its inherent tracking functionality. Just keep in mind that this tracker needs a subscription to operate. You can either pay $19.95 per month or $198 per year for the service.
The Cube Tracker app itself is very easy to use and lets you set up this device in no time. You can use it to track the device's current location, review its location history, set up a geofence to get an update whenever the tracker moves past a preset boundary, and even share this information with other friends and family members. There's also an SOS button on the tracker itself in case you're facing an emergency. One of the biggest perks of the tracker is its battery life — the Cube GPS Tracker is stated to have a battery life of an entire year on a full charge, which is simply astounding! Finally, the IP67 protection rating means that this device shouldn't face too many issues in dusty or wet environments, as long as the weather doesn't get too extreme.
Roku Ultra
In the sea of Amazon Fire Sticks, Google TV Streamers, and Apple TV media players, don't sleep on the Roku Ultra as a viable alternative to these streaming devices. The tile-based interface is very easy to navigate, and the extensive customization is an added bonus. Elders who struggle to use modern tech at home will appreciate this simple, user-friendly UI. Anyone who enjoys seeing a slideshow of high-quality photos and artwork will also appreciate the Backdrops feature. If nothing else, these pictures may be a nice talking point as they scroll by in your living room!
The Roku Voice Remote Pro is one of the better remote controls for a streaming device, courtesy of two excellent features. This gadget can be charged via a USB-C cable, meaning that you can say goodbye to the hassle of sourcing batteries and adding to the e-waste problem. The backlit buttons also make the remote easier to use in low-light conditions, which is pretty handy when you want to immerse your guests as they watch a terrifying horror movie without having to struggle with media playback controls in the dark.
You can grab this device for $99.99, with both Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1 support, meaning that it adheres to the latest standards and helps you avoid any needless slowdowns. Whether you want to watch the latest Netflix series or just play music on your TV, rest assured that the Roku Ultra will let you download all the apps you need to facilitate these actions, and a lot more. It's a purchase that will last you a while, given that it's among the streaming devices that receive software support for the longest time.
Sony WF-C710N earbuds
Who said Sony only has ultra-expensive, state-of-the-art audio wearables on the market? Sure, you can sink around $300 to purchase the XM6 earbuds, but why drop so much when you can slash this cost down to just $88 to get the Sony WF-C710N instead? (Although they technically retail for $129.99, they're usually priced well under $100 on Amazon.) These wireless earphones look amazing — the bold, transparent Glass Blue design from Sony certainly helps — and boast a level of ANC that punches above its weight. This feature is noticeably better than previous models because of the Dual Noise Sensor filters that Sony has added to the mix. Battery life runs close to 30 hours if noise cancellation is turned on, with the lifespan increasing by ten hours without ANC. Either way, this is pretty impressive and means that you can use this device for a long stretch on a single charge.
In terms of sound quality, the Sony WF-C710N delivers in more ways than one. Bass is a standout, sounding deep and controlled on these budget earphones. Midrange and high frequencies also sound pretty impressive, with perhaps the only issue on the audio front stemming from the lack of an impactful treble. Another thing to keep in mind is the earbuds' limited codec support, which only extends to SBC (Low Complexity Subband Coding) and AAC (Advanced Audio Coding). If you wanted to enjoy the benefits of aptX HD codecs for higher-quality wireless streaming or Sony's own LDAC codec, you'll be pretty disappointed by the WF-C710N. If you take calls frequently, though, then you'll be glad to know that these earphones do a very good job in this department. Sony has taken measures to reduce wind noise, while also implementing Precise Voice Pickup Technology.
Netgear Nighthawk AX4
The time when 802.11ac — Wi-Fi 5 — used to be the current wireless standard is long gone. Now, Wi-Fi 6 has become the norm, and it will take a long, long time (if ever) before Wi-Fi 6E becomes more widespread. That's why you should definitely be using an 802.11ax — the technical term for Wi-Fi 6 — router that supports both five- and 2.4-hertz (Hz) bands and unlocks better speeds. This is where the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 router comes into the picture. It was one of the least expensive routers that adhered to current standards back when it launched, and is still reasonably priced at $99.63.
However, this affordable price point is achieved with some notable drawbacks. Compared to previous Netgear routers, the AX4 isn't as durable, which is a shame. That being said, this should only be an issue for people who don't secure their router properly or place it somewhere precarious. This router also only supports a dual-band configuration for both 2.4-gigahertz (GHz) and five GHz frequencies, which can cause network congestion when you have multiple connections fighting for bandwidth. The lack of (multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output) MU-MIMO isn't great either, reducing overall Wi-Fi network efficiency. This means that you should opt for a different router if you need to connect a lot of devices to your network at the same time. However, if you aren't too deep into the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, then this budget-friendly router is a great pick.
JBL Tune 660NC headphones
If you're in the market for an affordable headset with great ANC, then the JBL Tune 660NC's attractive $99.99 pricing makes it a reasonable purchase for many looking for an audio upgrade. The matte-black plastic coating on the headphones looks great — downright premium, even — despite its vulnerability to scratches. On-ear headphones are notorious for not being too comfortable, but the soft earcups of the 660NC and a weight under six ounces should alleviate this problem to an extent.
The device controls let you manage music playback, answer calls, toggle ANC, and enable TalkThru mode for better communication while wearing these headphones. However, the black-on-black controls can be hard to see, and some people will find it less intuitive to change volume levels via these physical buttons because of their awkward placement.
In terms of sound quality, the JBL Tune 660NC delivers big time. Despite a narrow soundstage and the Pure Bass tuning going a bit overboard on certain tracks, listening to audio on this device is very satisfying. The output itself is fairly balanced — barring the aforementioned bass-heavy tendencies that crop up from time to time — letting you easily discern and identify each element of an audio track without things sounding too muddled in the process. Battery life is another area that these headphones nail — the 44-hour battery life can be increased by 11 hours if you turn off ANC. Even if it runs out of charge, just plug the headphones in for two hours, nd you're good to go!
Google TV Streamer
Google's tech ecosystem is massive. Their Google TV operating system is already being used by most smart TVs, so it only made sense to integrate this system into a streaming stick. Of course, Google didn't phone it in here — the $99.98 Google TV Streamer is essentially a streaming box and runs pretty fast, powered by a MediaTek MT8696 processor. In fact, the hardware is so strong that you can even game on this device if you wish. The remote is small and sleek, making it easy to hold, and all the relevant controls — including a customizable shortcut — are readily accessible. Even if you lose this remote, there's a button on the set-top box that helps you locate it.
The streaming box itself projects high-quality 4K HDR images, boasting support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). If you want to unlock the fastest streaming speeds possible, then you'll appreciate the option for an Ethernet connection. You probably don't have to worry too much about any app being incompatible with this device, either, given how widespread Google TV is. One thing to note is that the sound output may be lacking for some, especially in the areas of dialogue and music, which can get a bit flat.
One unique perk of the Google TV Streamer is how well it integrates with your existing smart home systems. Remember the shortcut key we talked about on the remote? Well, it can be configured to bring up a screen that shows the footage from your Nest cameras. The remote itself can be used to issue voice commands to your smart home, making it a great dual-purpose device.
Beats Studio Buds +
Most people assume that any Beats audio device will cost a pretty penny, especially now that Apple has gotten its claws into the company. So, you might be surprised to see that the Beats Studio Buds + often costs just around $99.95 (though it retails for $170) and is perfect for anyone who's in the Apple ecosystem. The striking design — especially if you take the transparent model — is the first thing that you'll notice about these earbuds. Solid ANC and excellent audio quality are both amazing perks that you'll appreciate. However, while this device nails overall sound clarity and high-frequency output, it does fall behind when it comes to spatial audio. This may be due to a lack of support for the aptX codec. On the plus side, the inclusion of a good microphone makes call quality yet another highlight of this affordable device.
The seamless integration with Apple devices is a huge reason why you might want to consider the Beats Studio Buds +. All you need to do is open the case, and your iOS device should bring up a prompt to connect these earphones to your device. After this, you can check out the earbuds' settings to toggle Noise Cancellation and decide what a long press will trigger for each earbud. You can use Siri hands-free with these buds, too, and the Find My app will let you locate the device if it's lost or stolen. Android users need not lament — the Beats Studio Buds + supports Google Fast Pair, and you can always download the Beats app to access all the functions natively supported on iOS devices.
How we chose these gadgets
As we mentioned in the introduction, all products on this list have the CR Recommended badge, and you can buy them for less than $100 each. Beyond these basic criteria, we chose a diverse range of products to fulfil a variety of purposes and tech needs, from listening to tunes to streaming movies and TV to keeping track of your possessions. Along with the stamp of approval from Consumer Reports, the quality of these products has also been reinforced with a host of third-party reviews from expert outlets, including PCMag, CNET, How-To Geek, Tom's Guide, Tech Advisor, and many others.