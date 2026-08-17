8 Useful Consumer Reports Approved Gadgets Under $100

A tracker can be a very useful gadget if you know how to use it right, and the Cube GPS Tracker is no exception. For just $99.95 on Amazon, you can get your hands on a competent tracking device that can be used for many different specific purposes. Put it along with sensitive items to know where your valuables are at all times, attach it to your pet's collar so that you never lose track of where they are, or keep it with an elderly family member for an added level of security. The possibilities are endless, and the best part is that the Cube GPS Tracker comes with a ton of nifty features on top of its inherent tracking functionality. Just keep in mind that this tracker needs a subscription to operate. You can either pay $19.95 per month or $198 per year for the service.

The Cube Tracker app itself is very easy to use and lets you set up this device in no time. You can use it to track the device's current location, review its location history, set up a geofence to get an update whenever the tracker moves past a preset boundary, and even share this information with other friends and family members. There's also an SOS button on the tracker itself in case you're facing an emergency. One of the biggest perks of the tracker is its battery life — the Cube GPS Tracker is stated to have a battery life of an entire year on a full charge, which is simply astounding! Finally, the IP67 protection rating means that this device shouldn't face too many issues in dusty or wet environments, as long as the weather doesn't get too extreme.