8 Of The Best Android Icon Packs You Can Download In 2026

Everyone loves personalizing the home screen of their Android phone to make it useful and eye-catching in equal measure. Some people make do with simple wallpapers of pictures that either look aesthetic or hold some special meaning to them. Others go the extra mile with live wallpapers and custom widgets that give their device some personality. Either way, many phone users tend to be particular about how their device looks when they navigate their apps. So, it's understandable why icon packs are so popular for Android phones. People go out of their way to get custom icons that freshen up their phone's digital appearance, to the point where they don't even mind paying for custom icons.

It's a privilege that Android enjoys over iPhone. To replicate this, iOS device users have to go through the painstaking process of manually setting up individual shortcuts for each app's chosen icon. If you don't want to deal with this hassle, you can restrict yourself to the limited options offered by iOS. Changing icon size, making them more appropriate for dark mode, choosing the clean Liquid Glass look, and adding a tint to these app icons is fine and all, but these beloved custom icon packs alter the very personality of your Android phone and provide a much-needed change-up if your phone's current home screen has started to look boring.