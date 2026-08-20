8 Of The Best Android Icon Packs You Can Download In 2026
Everyone loves personalizing the home screen of their Android phone to make it useful and eye-catching in equal measure. Some people make do with simple wallpapers of pictures that either look aesthetic or hold some special meaning to them. Others go the extra mile with live wallpapers and custom widgets that give their device some personality. Either way, many phone users tend to be particular about how their device looks when they navigate their apps. So, it's understandable why icon packs are so popular for Android phones. People go out of their way to get custom icons that freshen up their phone's digital appearance, to the point where they don't even mind paying for custom icons.
It's a privilege that Android enjoys over iPhone. To replicate this, iOS device users have to go through the painstaking process of manually setting up individual shortcuts for each app's chosen icon. If you don't want to deal with this hassle, you can restrict yourself to the limited options offered by iOS. Changing icon size, making them more appropriate for dark mode, choosing the clean Liquid Glass look, and adding a tint to these app icons is fine and all, but these beloved custom icon packs alter the very personality of your Android phone and provide a much-needed change-up if your phone's current home screen has started to look boring.
Arcticons Material You Icons
A clean, unified aesthetic is pleasing to look at for users who spend a lot of time on their phones, and people who want to keep things simple yet pleasant will love the work put into the Arcticons Material You icon pack. This open-source project involved input from an entire community to craft a set of custom icons that look beautiful and merge seamlessly with your system's UI.
This pack provides custom icon designs for almost 15,000 apps, ensuring you don't have to deal with a clunky-looking home screen — something that usually happens with icon packs that have limited options. This way, you aren't debilitating your phone with a hodgepodge of mismatched icons that just end up distracting you. Depending on whether you're using a dark theme or not, these icons will also gain or lose their brightness accordingly. It's a straightforward, beautiful icon pack, and the best part is that it's totally free!
Minimal O Icon Pack
Any custom icon pack that charges money is a hard sell, but the Minimal O has two things going for it. First, it barely costs a dollar to get this pack anyway, so most people won't mind paying this negligible amount. The second — and perhaps the most important — reason why it's accrued more than 100,000 downloads on the Play Store is because of its sleek, comforting look that prioritizes minimalism, as personified by its moniker. Less is more really is in full effect with this icon pack, which provides a clean look that doesn't go overboard and makes your device look professional without veering into the boring side of things.
With almost 6,500 icons to choose from, this icon pack should cover most of the apps on your phone. Even if there's the odd exclusion or two, you can choose from one of several stock icons to keep the design consistent across your home screen. It also helps that this icon pack is compatible with a bunch of launchers, both official — like the OnePlus and Microsoft launchers — and others — the Nova, Smart, and Action launchers, to be more specific.
Borealis Icon Pack
The options available when it comes to customizing how your phone looks are immense, but going overboard in this department leads to a serious problem. Instead of making your phone look and feel better to use, multiple elements with clashing designs end up spoiling the broth. No one wants to look at such a chaotic home screen — the aim should be to change the design of your phone for a homogeneous, uniform look that is pleasing to the eye while also feeling like a substantial overhaul. This is precisely what the creators of Borealis aimed to achieve with an icon pack so gorgeous that more than 100,000 people didn't mind paying $4.49 for it. It's not a lot, but it's the most expensive icon pack on this list, objectively speaking.
Clearly, Borealis did something to win over hearts, and checking out its premium look will make this clear as day. From a humble start in 2018, when it only had support for around 2,000 apps, Borealis has grown exponentially in a few years. It now sports over 31,000 app icons, including alternate looks for some of the most popular apps on everyone's phone. Even if an app isn't covered by this gigantic number, you can mask the out-of-place icon with a stock Borealis design. It supports a bunch of Android launchers that users swear by, includes support for a dynamic calendar, and even has a few wallpapers that look great along with its app icons.
Tigad Pro Icon Pack
Nailing a 3D look on a 2D plane can be a challenge. Thankfully, the Tigad Pro Icon Pack is designed with a deft touch that helps your apps take on a three-dimensional persona, with icons that are crafted with great care to emulate this look without going overboard. With a rating of 4.8 stars and downloads that exceed 100,000, it's clear that numerous other Tigad Pro icon users agree with this sentiment.
The best part is that this icon pack will cost just $1.99 — a small price to pay for such a creative, stylized look. If minimalism isn't your thing and you want your phone to look dynamic, then starting out with these app icons is a great place to start. You can even check out other ways to customize your device and give it a 3D look. Downloading some of the best Android widgets from apps like Widget Studio is a start, and you can even change the wallpaper or the entire launcher to complement the Tigad Pro's one-of-a-kind look.
Minimalist Icon Pack
If the name doesn't make it clear enough, the Minimalist icon pack ensures your apps don't look overpowering or scattered all over your home screen. They're very much worth the paltry $0.99 price tag, especially for people who prioritize a clean, neat look that won't become an eyesore no matter how long they use their phone. It may not be a very in-your-face look, but for people who prioritize functionality over design, you can't go wrong with this.
With a choice between red, yellow, purple, and green for the pastel color theme, this icon pack will work seamlessly with your device and its existing themes to make your phone experience pretty satisfying. The suite of icons it covers includes all of Google's programs, whatever social apps you have on your phone, media and music players, all system applications, and even a few games that are popular on the Play Store!
Verticons Icon Pack
One thing you must've noticed about modern smartphones is how they keep getting taller and taller. Bezels have become mostly nonexistent, infinity displays are coveted by many, and larger phones with amazing screens need a lot more real estate to show off their worth. A phone's width can only increase up to a point, until it feels like you're holding a mini tablet in the palm of your hand. So, with phones seemingly increasing in display height with each passing generation, it makes sense to use an icon pack that aligns with these tall screens and looks pretty great to boot. The Verticons icon pack accomplishes this in spades.
As the name suggests, this pack features a bunch of vertical app icons that look very unique without being too overt. If the 6,500 custom icons aren't enough, this pack also comes with vector-based wallpapers tailor-made for the Verticons. In case you're worried about app compatibility, you can choose a default design to mask this design clash. For $1.79, most people would argue that this icon pack is a steal, but if you're still on the fence, there's a free version! It has ads and lets you check out around 2,350 custom icons to gauge whether the paid variant is worth the cost.
LineX Icon Pack
JustNewDesigns has clearly made a name for itself as a stellar developer of custom icons. The LineX icon pack is the third one from this dev to make its way onto this list. Crafting a muted design that doesn't strain your eyes after you look at it for the umpteenth time is an achievement in and of itself, but to do so while also ensuring that your design will make a strong first impression is perhaps even harder. This icon pack ticks both boxes with its neon app icons that are downright perfect for people who want to show off the deep blacks of their phone's AMOLED screens.
A wallpaper that emphasizes the phone's high-quality display, with these striking icons overlaid on it, is a guaranteed visual feast without exhausting you with overdesigned icons or brighter backgrounds. In case you're struggling to find a decent background, this icon pack comes with an array of wallpapers to make this decision easier for you. The best part? All of this can be yours for less than a dollar, making the LineX icon pack an absolute steal.
Delta Icon Pack
The strides that the Delta icon pack has taken since its inception have been amazing to witness. This open-source project started as a proof of concept that only covered a meager eight icons. Now, at the time of writing, this app includes 14,133 custom icons. It has the biggest user base of any other icon pack on this list by quite some margin, exceeding more than one million downloads.
These small, clean-looking app icons add a sense of refinement to your home screen. Their economical design ensures that your screen doesn't seem too crowded even if you don't arrange your apps all that often. If you're a user who swears by an alternative launcher, then the Delta icon pack supports more than 20 of these bad boys, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues and the like. Eventually, the demand for this icon pack ballooned to the point where official iOS and Linux variants were released, and yet, despite all this success, the Delta icon pack doesn't charge a single penny.
Methodology
All icon packs have overall ratings of 4.5 or higher on the Play Store, based on hundreds of thousands of reviews. A wide variety of designs have been chosen, ranging from minimal icons to stylized designs, all of which cater to a variety of interests.