10 Of The Best Android Widgets, According To Phone And Tablet Users

Ever since the first release of Android in 2008, widgets have been an integral part of the operating system. These home-screen applets offer you some of the functionality of your apps, but in a bite-sized chunk. They're part of the core pitch of Android over iOS: total customization over your home screen. Due to their history, there are a huge number of Android widgets available to download, and so it can be hard to know which ones to use.

Most of the essential Android apps have a few you can choose between (if you don't want to pick all), and there are countless more out there which may offer functions you haven't even considered yet. Many of these show you useful information at a glance, while others grant extra customization options to your home screen, and more let you jump into your go-to apps quickly.

To help narrow down the selection, many Android users take to Reddit to share widgets they couldn't do without. And to make it easy for you to find widgets you'll find useful, I've scoured the threads, installed them onto my Android devices (if I wasn't using them already) and condensed them into a list of the 10 best options.