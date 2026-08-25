5 Gaming Accessories You Should Clean More Often

For many, gaming is an outlet to escape the harsh realities of the world. Unfortunately, needing to clean your accessories can shatter that illusion. While we're no strangers to gadgets that belong in every gamer's setup, we also know the importance of keeping things tidy. For those noticing their gaming accessories may not be performing optimally or are starting to have a certain funk to them, here are some items that may need cleaning more often than you think.

From the gadgets that help you control a game to even the items you use to communicate, keeping a gaming setup clean can often take a little more than blasting some canned air into the vents of your rig. Even the device you use to actually see the game may need a little TLC. While a variety of factors can determine how often you should clean an accessory, we'll do our best to give you a general timeframe along with some methods to keep things looking fresh. When applicable, we also tell you what items you need, such as isopropyl and a microfiber cloth.

Like determining the best cleaning routine for your television, developing a cleaning schedule for your gaming setup can do some real wonders. Depending on how much each item needed cleaning, you may find certain accessories performing better, but it's also pretty likely one will have a more pleasing experience with a cleaner setup in general. If you're aiming to spruce up your battle station, here are a few key items that can be easy to overlook.