Pixel 11 Pro Vs. iPhone 17 Pro: Which Premium Phone Is Worth The Cost?

Comparing the Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro in late August 2026 may seem unfair, considering one is Google's brand-new flagship Android handset, while the other is the 11-month-old Apple flagship launched in September 2025. The newer Pixel 11 Pro may seem like the obvious choice when deciding to spend over $1,000 on a flagship phone, but that may not be the case. Despite being almost one year older, the iPhone 17 Pro features a significantly faster chip. The iPhone 17 Pro might not have a seven-year software guarantee like the Pixel 11 Pro, but Apple is expected to offer at least five years of additional iOS updates.

In other words, the Pixel 11 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro comparison doesn't have a clear winner and is worth examining. It's more of a tie, as each device has distinct strengths. When taking into account platform loyalty, iPhone users who own several other Apple devices, including the Apple Watch and AirPods, may choose the iPhone 17 Pro. The opposite can be true for Android fans who also use Android tablets and wearables. It's platform-agnostic users, who routinely switch between iPhone and Android, that may have a more difficult time choosing between the Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro.

Since cost is an important factor when buying a new flagship smartphone, we'll note the price parity between the two devices. Google raised the Pixel 11 Pro price by $100 compared to its predecessor but doubled the storage to 256GB in doing so. As a result, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro both start at $1,099 for the same 256GB storage capacity. Storage goes up to 1TB of flash memory for both devices.