Pixel 11 Pro Vs. iPhone 17 Pro: Which Premium Phone Is Worth The Cost?
Comparing the Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro in late August 2026 may seem unfair, considering one is Google's brand-new flagship Android handset, while the other is the 11-month-old Apple flagship launched in September 2025. The newer Pixel 11 Pro may seem like the obvious choice when deciding to spend over $1,000 on a flagship phone, but that may not be the case. Despite being almost one year older, the iPhone 17 Pro features a significantly faster chip. The iPhone 17 Pro might not have a seven-year software guarantee like the Pixel 11 Pro, but Apple is expected to offer at least five years of additional iOS updates.
In other words, the Pixel 11 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro comparison doesn't have a clear winner and is worth examining. It's more of a tie, as each device has distinct strengths. When taking into account platform loyalty, iPhone users who own several other Apple devices, including the Apple Watch and AirPods, may choose the iPhone 17 Pro. The opposite can be true for Android fans who also use Android tablets and wearables. It's platform-agnostic users, who routinely switch between iPhone and Android, that may have a more difficult time choosing between the Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro.
Since cost is an important factor when buying a new flagship smartphone, we'll note the price parity between the two devices. Google raised the Pixel 11 Pro price by $100 compared to its predecessor but doubled the storage to 256GB in doing so. As a result, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro both start at $1,099 for the same 256GB storage capacity. Storage goes up to 1TB of flash memory for both devices.
Why the iPhone 17 Pro may be the better investment
The iPhone 17 Pro is one of the best flagship phones buyers can purchase in late August 2026. In fact, it's one of the fastest flagship phones on the market, routinely topping rivals in performance tests. The A19 Pro's Geekbench 6 scores reach 3,756 and 9,727 in single-core and multi-core tests. Comparatively, the Pixel 11 Pro's new Tensor G6 chip only reaches 2,739 and 7,586 points in the same Geekbench 6 tests. The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro offers similar performance: 2,944 and 7,475 in Geekbench 6 tests.
These tests indicate the iPhone 17 Pro may have more headroom for future software requirements, including future iOS releases and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Apple doesn't provide software guarantees like Google, but EU regulation forces smartphone vendors to support new phones for at least five years. Also, Apple showed with the iOS 27 announcement in June that it's ready to continue to offer software support to the seven-year-old iPhone 11 models. The Pixel 11 Pro may perform just as well in day-to-day tasks as the iPhone 17 Pro despite the performance gaps. Browsing the web, using social media apps, and multitasking should feel just as fast. But the iPhone may age more gracefully after several years of use and continue offering a fast mobile experience.
Users interested in more power-hungry experiences, including heavy gaming, professional video recording and filmmaking, and video editing, may prefer the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro's camera system also offers support for high-end video recording, a traditional iPhone strength over Android devices. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro may be more attractive to buyers considering the rumored $200+ price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro. Importantly, the iPhone 17 Pro will be discontinued when its replacement arrives.
Why the Pixel 11 Pro may be the better investment
The Pixel has generally trailed the iPhone in terms of performance, as the Geekbench 6 scores above show. That's why the Pixel 11 Pro's software guarantee isn't a clear advantage over the iPhone, as the long-term performance is not proven. The 2023 Pixel 8 series was the first Pixel series to receive the software guarantee, and it's too early to tell how well the Pixel 8 will run towards the end of that seven-year period. But there are areas where the Pixel 11 Pro beats the iPhone 17 Pro.
The Pixel 11 Pro comes running Google's AI-centric Android 17 operating system preinstalled, which includes support for Gemini Intelligence task automations. Separately, Google's Gemini AI can act as the phone's digital assistant. Gemini supports rich, voice-based interactions and can access user data from other connected apps. Since Google also processes Gemini AI tasks in the cloud, the performance gap described above may be immaterial for some AI interactions. Smartphone buyers interested in deep AI integration into their digital lives may prefer Gemini over Siri at this particular moment, while Apple is working on catching up in iOS 27.
Another Pixel 11 Pro feature buyers may appreciate is the camera experience. The handset features a 50-megapixel wide camera and two 48-megapixel lenses (ultrawide and telephoto). The iPhone 17 Pro also has three 48-megapixel cameras. Google has upgraded the capabilities of the Pixel 11 Pro compared to its predecessor. The phone supports up to 120x Pro Zoom and 5x Portrait Mode zoom. Night Sight should be up to 4.5 times quicker. AI-powered features, including Magic Capture and Circle to Search, are also available to users. Finally, the new Camera Looks mode can reduce some computational processing compared to previous models and let photographers style their photos before they shoot.
Pixel 11 Pro Vs. iPhone 17 Pro: It's a tie
Smartphone buyers interested in a premium handset that costs over $1,000 will not make a mistake choosing either the older iPhone 17 Pro or larger iPhone 17 Pro Max versus the brand-new Pixel 11 Pro or larger Pixel 11 Pro XL. Once you figure out what your priorities are, in addition to your preferred ecosystem, you'll find the device that's better for you.
The built-in Gemini AI features, upgraded camera capabilities, and extended software support may favor the Pixel 11 Pro for existing Android users. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro's chip performance, Apple's proven software commitments to the iPhone, and the iPhone's video recording capabilities make the Apple flagship a strong contender, despite being nearly one year old. Also, the iPhone 17 Pro could be a much better choice at this time of year than waiting for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, considering the rumored price hikes.