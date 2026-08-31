4 Compact Battery Packs More Powerful Than You Might Think

Anker's Nano Power Bank is a compact and lightweight portable charger that weighs just 3.5 ounces and is about the same size as a lipstick case or a thick lighter. It still packs a 5,000 mAh battery; however, as it has a rated capacity of 2,600 mAh, you can only expect it to provide around that much power to your phone or mobile accessories. It also comes with a built-in USB-C connector as well as a regular USB-C port.

Another highlight of the Anker offering is the 22.5W charging support. While this is not a particularly impressive charging speed, it's still pretty decent and will top up your phone in reasonable time. The company claims it can charge an iPhone 15 from zero to 43% in 30 minutes. Other features include support for pass-through charging, which allows you to keep charging the phone while topping up the power bank.

Moreover, at its $27 list price, it doesn't cost a lot, and you can choose from five color options. It's one of the best portable chargers according to Consumer Reports. Amazon shoppers have also awarded the power bank a good average rating of 4.3, based on over 15,000 reviews. Buyers like its portability and the built-in USB-C connector; however, some aren't very pleased with its limited battery capacity. Also, there are some complaints about disconnection issues with the built-in connector.