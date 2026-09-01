5 Unique Bose Gadgets You Probably Didn't Know Existed

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Bose is an audio company whose reputation may range from overrated to outright premium depending on who you're talking to. Its headphones, earbuds, portable speakers, and home theater equipment are mostly well regarded in the consumer tech world, though there remains some audiophiles who hate Bose out there. As a company, Bose has been making forward-minded audio products for a long time. It was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, an MIT professor who grew up a bit of a dreamer and who often found himself inspired by technology.

The company's first consumer product came in 1966, when Bose launched a loud speaker known as the Bose 2201, but due to sales fewer than 50 were ever built. Its first commercial success was in 1968 with the Bose 901 speaker system and Bose's willingness to experiment with technology and dive into niche markets has remained over the years.

Today there are several audio brands you might not realize are owned by Bose, but there are also a number of Bose gadgets you probably didn't know ever existed at all. From modest wearable tech to overpriced entertainment systems, let's explore some of Bose's lesser known products.