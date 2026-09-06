5 Aftermarket Phone Accessories That Eat The Official Versions For Breakfast

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We spend hours debating and comparing before buying a brand-new smartphone, and while that is usually the biggest expense you will incur in your smartphone ecosystem, the accessories you get around it have a vital say in what your smartphone experience will ultimately be day to day. However, while it may seem that smartphone accessories such as chargers, power banks, and even phone cases from official smartphone manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung would be the best in their lineup — and that's why they have a slightly higher price tag than third-party products — that's actually not true.

Given that smartphones nowadays barely come with any accessories in the box, the accessories market has ramped up, with several third-party manufacturers launching products that are not only cheaper, but also offer a superior experience to the official smartphone brands. However, one of the reasons people still buy official brands is just because of how convenient it is. You know instantly that it's a high-quality product, and you avoid all the confusion that comes with having to pick a reliable third-party product from a sea of options.

But we've done the hard work for you and picked five smartphone accessories that are significantly better and offer way more value for money than their official counterparts. Plus, you can rest assured that all of the third-party brands we've selected products from are reliable, with plenty of positive reviews from both experts and everyday users. They're also all readily available for purchase on Amazon.