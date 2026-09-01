9 Quirky Desk Gadgets That Make Great Gifts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Desk toys and gadgets have been around for ages, and there was a time when everyone had a Newton's cradle like the one above clacking away, or one of those drinking birds. But this is the 21st Century, and we can do better, or at least soup up our desktop gadgetry with a little tech help. And so many neat gizmos that you can adorn your desk with today are not only interesting to look at or fun to use, they're also genuinely useful.

There's no rule that says a practical piece of technology has to look serious or align with modern fashion. Most importantly, when you want to give a memorable gift to someone, handing over just another cookie-cutter device lacks a certain something, don't you think? The person you're gifting the gadget to might need it, but when it's just a generic example, the end result is no different from getting socks for the holidays. So if you're looking for the perfect quirky gift for that loveable geek in your life, then you'll be happy to know that we've scoured the web to find a wide variety of gadgets that are not only extremely interesting, but also just fine products in their own right.