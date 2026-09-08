5 3D Printer Projects For Movie Lovers

3D printing hasn't quite been adopted by the masses yet, but it's far more popular than the niche hobby it once was. 3D printers and tools have become more and more affordable, and 3D printed parts can be quite reliable. Additionally, there are no shortage of items around the house that can be 3D printed, thus saving the owners of 3D printers some money, in addition to providing them with a creative outlet.

A 3D printer can be put to use for many items. Kitchen and office accessories are popular 3D printing options, but movie lovers with their home theater setups can also benefit from unique 3D printer projects. Some of the best sites for free 3D printing projects and open source models are full of objects, gadgets, and accessories that can not only make one's movie-watching experience better, but more theater-like as well.

We regularly find ourselves kicking back with a movie, and whether you do so in front of a smart TV for cinephiles or while on the go with your smartphone, we've come up with some 3D printer projects meant just for movie lovers. Among them are some ideas for making the solo movie watching experience more convenient, or to welcome guests when hosting movie night.