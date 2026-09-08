IFA 2026 Highlights: The Robotic Future Comes In Many Forms

IFA 2026 is finally wrapping up. After walking miles and visiting almost all of the 1,900-plus exhibits, BGR's coverage is also coming to an end. In this year's trade show, vendors were high on AI, robotics, and the next generation of wearables. As cheesy as it is to say "The future is now," IFA made the phrase particularly pertinent, as most technologies presented at the trade show are either available or slated for a release in 2026 — including the widest range of humanoid robots.

With Chinese robotics companies dominating the show, I wonder how much room is left for American and European companies to innovate. Sure, Elon Musk could surprise us with something like the dancing humanoid Tesla Bot we saw in 2021, but it's been very clear that the biggest investments in the space are being made by Chinese companies in 2026. While a flawed humanoid robot might represent a big fiasco for an American firm, Chinese companies keep pushing out robots for real-life tasks, giving them proper usage data to help iterate on upcoming products.

While some humanoid robots are learning how to write, others are serving as AI companions (and I mean very intimate companions). It feels like if you have a few thousand dollars to invest, you can get a robot for just about anything. Still, IFA was marked by more than just robots, as home appliances, everyday gadgets, and more have continued to make waves at the show.