7 High-Tech Desk Gadgets That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Future

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One might think it's already pretty futuristic to be able to put on a VR headset and feel like your body's been transported to a fantasy world. Or to be able to talk directly to AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which now gets about 2.5 billion prompts every day. Or to own a pocket-sized device that gives you instant access to more information than even the rulers of prior civilizations had. However, there's one small problem with these technologies: They don't quite possess the flashy, futuristic sci-fi aesthetics that we were collectively promised in decades past.

If you really want your home office to look like it came from twenty years in the future, you can make that happen with some products you can find online. We've scoured the web to find you some of the highest-rated, most unique futuristic high-tech gadgets that are available on Amazon with average ratings of 4.3 stars or greater. From quintessential LED-laden gear to holograms in glass tubes (more on that later), these high-tech products feature some truly futuristic aesthetics that are bound to turn some heads.