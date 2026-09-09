7 High-Tech Desk Gadgets That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Future
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One might think it's already pretty futuristic to be able to put on a VR headset and feel like your body's been transported to a fantasy world. Or to be able to talk directly to AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which now gets about 2.5 billion prompts every day. Or to own a pocket-sized device that gives you instant access to more information than even the rulers of prior civilizations had. However, there's one small problem with these technologies: They don't quite possess the flashy, futuristic sci-fi aesthetics that we were collectively promised in decades past.
If you really want your home office to look like it came from twenty years in the future, you can make that happen with some products you can find online. We've scoured the web to find you some of the highest-rated, most unique futuristic high-tech gadgets that are available on Amazon with average ratings of 4.3 stars or greater. From quintessential LED-laden gear to holograms in glass tubes (more on that later), these high-tech products feature some truly futuristic aesthetics that are bound to turn some heads.
Divoom Times Gate
The Divoom Times Gate, available on Amazon for $129.99, consists of five independently customizable miniature displays housed in an enclosure that somewhat resembles a handheld console. The screens, which run at 128x128 pixels each, can display practical information like stock and crypto prices, real-time weather data, and the time, among other things. They can even run animated GIFs and static drawings that you can create yourself or download from a vast community gallery. Think of them as real-world RGB-backlit Windows desktop widgets, but instead of cluttering up your virtual desktop, they take up real desk space!
Divoom made a name for itself with its retro-futurist pixel displays, especially in the form of products like Tivoo, which was modeled after an old-school television. Beyond the Times Gate's "kawaii" pastel pink and white colorway, you can also grab the gadget in yellow (with black accents) or silver (with orange accents). If your vision of the future entails staring at an inch-wide Hello Kitty animation to make you happy while you agonize over Bitcoin prices, the Divoom Times Gate certainly has you covered.
Elgato Stream Deck
The Stream Deck ($150 on Amazon, but known to go on sale) is a customizable set of backlit keys bundled into one peripheral device. Developed by Elgato, a brand that's actually owned by Corsair, the Stream Deck was originally designed for streamers who needed to swap video feeds or play sound effects quickly and reliably during live broadcasts. However, the device is used for many purposes, including video editing, audio production, and even regular office use.
With a Stream Deck, you can execute routine, repetitive keyboard shortcuts with single button presses, but the device's companion software also lets you set complex macros in the form of Multi Actions. With Multi Actions, you can assign one button to carry out multiple individual tasks in a single app or even across apps. You can set up your Stream Deck to work with all sorts of software and hardware, too, including smart devices.
In terms of futuristic aesthetics, the device's real beauty lies in the fact that each key houses its own individual screen, meaning you've got boundless options for styling and personalizing your Stream Deck. You can access pre-made icons on the Elgato Marketplace, or you can create your own icons using Elgato's Key Creator to have your deck match the rest of your desk!
Govee Neon Rope Light for Desks
As we all know, everything in the future will be outlined in neon. Your futuristic desk setup should be, too. Although many basic smart LED strips don't look too good up close, the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Light made for desks ($100 for a 10-foot strip on Amazon) features densely packed LED lights in a flexible silicon enclosure that diffuses light to produce smooth gradients.
The rope light was specifically designed to follow the edge of your desk, and it even works with L-shaped desks, thanks to the included rounded corner bracket. Not to mention that, if you have Govee's AI sync box, you can conveniently use Govee desktop software to configure the immersive Gaming DreamView, a feature that lets you mirror colors on your computer screen to a selection of Govee smart lights.
If you want to extend the neon look at your gaming desk even further, consider the $100 Govee COB Lights for your walls and ceilings. The COB — which stands for "chip on board" — packs more (but smaller) LEDs into the strip, which enables brighter, smoother lighting. These kinds of strip lights are ideal for following straight architectural lines without protruding awkwardly.
GravaStar Mercury K1 Pro Mechanical Keyboard
The GravaStar Mercury K1 Pro keyboard, which goes for $200 on Amazon, looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi world akin to the one in Blade Runner, one of the best cyberpunk movies ever made. Featuring an organic-looking outer chassis that looks a bit like an exoskeleton — plus two claws at the upper corners to adjust keyboard angle — the device is futuristic, yes, but it also gives off an alien, vaguely Cronenberg-esque impression. It has a compact TKL layout featuring mint linear switches that produce a satisfying "thock," but you could, of course, swap out the switches or keycaps to your liking. The keyboard has a 8,000mAh battery and supports connections over USB-C, Bluetooth, or wireless via 2.4GHz dongle.
Pictured above is the Mercury K1 Pro keyboard in the "Battle-worn Yellow" colorway. You can also get the keyboard in a more traditional purple-black "Cyberpunk" edition, as well as the "CyberFlare," "Ghost Silver," and "Interstellar Silver" colorways, with the latter two looking metalheart-adjacent. Given they're all hand-painted and even distressed by hand, each GravaStar keyboard is technically unique. Any version of this keyboard would also look good paired with GravaStar's signature Mars Pro Bluetooth Speaker that's shaped like a three-legged drone. Sadly, it isn't able to scuttle around your desk, but it's a quirky desk gadget that would make for a great gift.
Grupo Erik Cyborg Hand Stand
For just shy of $37 on Amazon, the Grupo Erik Cyberpunk Controller Holder makes for a handy (ha!) and eye-catching desktop stand that can house both your headphones and a game controller (or, alternatively, two controllers), all the while looking like it was built from the salvaged parts of a dismantled cyborg. Its base is adorned with coiled cables and electronic bits, while the hand features exposed mechanical details for a convincingly downtrodden cyberpunk look.
There's not much to say in the way of a feature set, because, well, it's just a stand. But it has an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars, and many customers appreciate the product's premium build quality and the heft of the base that stops it from toppling over. It's also said to hold accessories in place rather securely. If you ever get a robot assistant, though, don't let it see the stand. You might face some uncomfortable questions about why you have cyborg parts in your house.
RayCue CyberAxon D5 13-in-1 Docking Station
With a glowing neon green display and a ton of ports, the RayCue CyberAxon D5 looks like a tool stolen right from a cyberpunk hacker's workbench. For $119.99 on Amazon, you get a 13-in-1 USB-C docking station with a 2.4" touchscreen display enclosed in a sturdy metal chassis with a protective clear case. It's capable of driving up to three 4K monitors at 60Hz and has four USB-A ports, three USB-C ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds, a 100W PD power output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm stereo audio output. The screen isn't just for show, either: It displays information about port statuses and connected devices, including monitor resolution and refresh rates.
RayCue also made the CyberAxon D3, an even more functional model that was identical to the D5, except its touchscreen worked like a Stream Deck with customizable shortcut icons. It even had a built-in app store. However, at the time of writing, the D3 is sold out and it's unclear if or when it will be back in stock. Still, the D5 remains one of the coolest-looking multi-functional hubs out there that you'll want to show off rather than shove behind your monitor. It probably won't help you hack the Gibson, though. And, if you didn't get that reference, you ought to watch the number one item on our list of the best movies about hacking.
Razer Project AVA
It seems like AI companions are everywhere now, just not in physical form — at least for the time being. But with Razer's Project AVA, one of the strangest gadgets teased at CES 2026, you can interact with a holographic embodiment of an AI character enclosed in a glass cylinder. Unlike other chatbots, Project AVA integrates with Razer desktop software to watch your screen as you play so it can give you personalized advice about your gaming strategies.
The only catch is that, while the hardware exists and has been demoed, you can't buy one just yet (although U.S. pre-orders are open on Razer's website, at the time of writing). There are some alternatives to this tech, but most of them are either vaporware or in the middle of being crowdfunded. The Dipal D1 is one such option that's just starting to ship out, but it retails for a whopping $1,198.
Unfortunately, Razer has a history of launching hardware concepts under the "Project" moniker, getting coverage on them, then quietly binning them. Examples include Project Valerie, a gaming laptop with three screens; Project Christine, a modular PC; and Project Sophia, a modular gaming desk. And let's not forget the Razer Zephyr air filter mask, a product mired in controversy because its claims of being N95-rated were false, resulting in refunds issued to thousands of consumers. When it comes to AVA, only time will tell what fate has in store for that particular project.
Methodology
Futuristic aesthetics are broad in scope, and they encompass anything from 90s-inspired, Hackers-style retro-futurism to modular, neon-accented gadgets common to the cyberpunk genre. We've chosen an eclectic mix of futuristic-looking gadgets matching these aesthetics that serve form and function in equal measure. All products herein (excluding Project AVA) are available on Amazon with average ratings of 4.3 stars or higher.